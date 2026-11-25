Hunger Games fans complain after Silka chocolate scene is removed from Sunrise on the Reaping
25 November 2026, 12:06 | Updated: 25 November 2026, 13:40
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has divided fans over its depiction of the Careers.
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The Hunger Games fans are upset that Sunrise on the Reaping removed one of the book's most pivotal Silka scenes.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been praised for how well it brings the novel to life. The movie tells the story of Haymitch's brutal Hunger Games and Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak and the rest of the cast have been praised for how brilliantly they play their characters. Glenn Close as Drusilla! Academy Award!
However, the depiction of the Careers in the films has led to some fans complaining over how the movie portrays characters like Silka and Panache as "animalistic", and for removing scenes that humanise them in the book.
- Read more: Hunger Games' Mckenna Grace explains why major Maysilee scene was cut from movie
- Read more: Hunger Games petition demanding extended '4-hour cut' gains 150,000 signatures
Watch the first Hunger Games - Sunrise on the Reaping teaser
One of the key scenes the film removes is a scene at the end of the film when Haymitch, Wellie and Silka are the only tributes still alive. Haymitch and Wellie are hiding up in a tree when Haymitch is gifted some chocolate by a sponsor. Silka, not seeing Haymitch and Wellie, stops by the tree and starts to cry, clearly impacted by the games.
Seeing Silka so upset, Haymitch then drops her some chocolate. Instead of using this as an opportunity to try to win the games and attack Haymitch and Wellie, Silka then eats the chocolate and lets them be in that moment.
In a viral TikTok, Arabella Rosier, said: "This scene is so important for the story because it humanises the Careers. For one moment there, they weren't out to kill each other, they were just kids sad to be in the arena."
In a comment one fan wrote: "it gives deeper meaning to why silka beheaded wellie and tried to behead haymitch. its quick and painless. it was her way of thanking them for the chocolate."
Another said: "THE CHOCOLATE SCENE WELLIE HAD LIKE NO SCREEN TIME".
What book scene do you wish made the movie but didn't?
Read more Hunger Games news here:
- Hunger Games publisher explains why Suzanne Collins chose Haymitch for a prequel over Finnick
- When will The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping be on streaming? How to watch online
- Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping reveals harrowing way Haymitch became a tribute
- Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping
- Sam Claflin says he wants to play Finnick's dad in Hunger Games prequel
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