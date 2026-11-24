Hunger Games' Mckenna Grace explains why major Maysilee scene was cut from movie

Hunger Games' Mckenna Grace explains why major Maysilee scene was cut from Sunrise on the Reaping. Picture: Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images, Lionsgate / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Mckenna Grace hopes the deleted scene from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released one day.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping removed a key Maysilee book scene and Mckenna Grace has spoken out.

Like the five Hunger Games movies before it, Sunrise on the Reaping is a very loyal adaptation of its source material. Not only are some scenes from the book recreated word for word in the script, but the film's casting team have also gone to great lengths to ensure that the actors for all of the characters match up to their descriptions in the book.

Nevertheless, some fan fave plot points from the book are missing including a very important Maysilee scene with a Gamemaker. Now, Mckenna Grace has confirmed that they filmed the scene and explained why it was deleted.

Watch the first Hunger Games - Sunrise on the Reaping teaser

In the Sunrise on the Reaping book, Maysilee famously kills a Gamemaker during the games. After finding Haymitch in the arena, the pair are ambushed by Silka and Maritte. However, the four of them spot some gamemakers cleaning up some slime and Maysilee kills one of them with a poison dart before the group are separated by a bomb.

The scene was filmed but it was removed from the final cut of the movie. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Mckenna said: "Ultimately, it didn’t make sense for the film, but I hope that I get to see that someday, because I loved that scene."

Adding further contexts, she revealed: "We did such a big sequence for that, too, you know. We had the bit with the porcupine, where we find that. We had where I killed the Gamemaker and Maritte and I teamed up. We had the bit where we run into the woods and [Haymitch and Maysilee] have this whole long, huge argument."

Mckenna continued: "I even got lines in there from the original quadrilogy that Woody said... That argument scene was one of my favourite things that I got to do. It was [Joseph Zada] and I in the woods screaming at each other."

A key Haymitch Abernathy and Maysilee Donner scene was deleted from the final cut of Sunrise on the Reaping. Picture: Entertainment Pictures/Alamy

However, Mckenna understood why director Francis Lawrence cut the scene: "I think that it didn’t make sense for our characters to be split at that time because we didn’t have enough time to repair it like they did in the book. And we didn’t have the scene where they’re splitting the sardines like in the book."

She ended by saying: "Their bond had just become so strong because they didn’t get to reforge it and go and burn through the hedge together."

What do you think? Would you like to see the Maysilee scenes that were removed from the film?

Read more Hunger Games news here:

Mckenna Grace SHOCKS the Sunrise on the Reaping Cast in ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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