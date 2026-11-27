Hunger Games director explains shock Lucy Gray mention in Sunrise on the Reaping

Why did Snow mention Lucy Gray in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'? Picture: Lionsgate via Alamy

By Capital Buzz

'Sunrise on the Reaping' includes a scene about Lucy Gray Baird that doesn't exist in the book and it's divided fans.

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Lucy Gray Baird is still staying in everyone's head rent free! The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping changes a key detail about Suzanne Collins' novel regarding The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes character and it's turned out to be a pretty divisive one.

Lucy Gray, in case you forgot, was the winner of the 10th Hunger Games and the Covey girl that Coriolanus Snow fell in love with. At the end of the book/film, Lucy Gray's fate is left up in the air and Snow spends the rest of his life tormented by her, attempting to erase her (and the 10th Hunger Games as a whole) from Panem's history.

As a result, Lucy Gray is never mentioned by name in the book version of Sunrise on the Reaping. She's alluded to, and Haymitch does end up seeing footage of her but that's it.

In the film, however, that changes... Snow, himself, speaks Lucy Gray's name and fans have been left questioning the decision to include the name drop.

Now, director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson have explained the shock decision and why it was added.

Hunger Games fans have been left baffled by President Snow's mention of Lucy Gray Baird in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'. Picture: BFA/Alamy

In the book, Haymitch meets Snow one-on-one. During the conversation, he examines Haymitch's token and asks about Lenore Dove, alluding to his own experience and understanding of Covey girls.

This also happens in the film, but instead of being vague about it, Snow straight up reveals he mentored a Covey girl from District 12 who won the 10th games. He then directly mentions Lucy Gray by name before asking, in a somewhat sad and desperate tone, whether "people ever speak of her?"

Fans are now debating whether or not they think it was 'out of character' for Snow to freely offer up that information to Haymitch. On Reddit, one fan joked: "Crazy to me that they made this dictator look like he’s hung up over a situationship from 40 years before."

On Twitter/X, another argued: "There is NO WAY this character would ever bring back the memory of someone he deliberately made sure everyone forgot."

Other fans have suggested he probably did it because he thought Haymitch was a dead man walking anyway. Some have interpreted it as Snow's way of making sure Lucy Gray has, in fact, been erased like he intended.

Hunger Games director explains why President Snow mentions Lucy Gray directly to Haymitch in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'. Picture: Entertainment Pictures/Alamy

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the decision to add the Lucy Gray name drop, Francis Lawrence explained: "We kind of discovered this idea that it would be great if he, kind of, came to sort of personally be able to ask about her."

"And I knew that for the casual fan, it wouldn't really matter," he continued. "But for the fans who really know that last movie, to know that he's still kind of obsessing over this young woman for the last 40 years would be great. And it just adds this personal touch."

Producer Nina Jacobson also weighed in, adding: "I think the richness of what you get from understanding Snow's history with 12, and what that tells you about his relationship with Katniss, what it tells you about that scene in Catching Fire where he shows up in District 12 to confront her, understanding the relationship to Snow's, you know, broken heart from a Covey girl from District 12 adds, you know, by writing that book before this one, I think Suzanne gave so much more dimension to how personal all of these dynamics are."

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