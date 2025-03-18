Hunger Games publisher explains why Suzanne Collins chose Haymitch for a prequel over Finnick

Hunger Games publisher explains why Suzanne Collins chose Haymitch for a prequel over Finnick. Picture: Lionsgate

By Sam Prance

Sunrise on the Reaping tells the story of Haymitch Abernathy's experience in the Hunger Games arena.

May the odds be ever in your favour! Sunrise on the Reaping is officially out and now the publisher behind the Hunger Games has revealed why author Suzanne Collins decided to write about Haymitch instead of characters like Finnick.

Ever since the original Hunger Games trilogy came out, fans have been begging Suzanne Collins to release prequels about their favourite characters. From Mags to Johanna, there's many tributes who could lead their own novel.

In 2020, Suzanne answered fans' prayers with the Coriolanus Snow origin story The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Now, she's followed it up with a prequel focusing on what happened to Haymitch in the 50th Hunger Games.

Why did Suzanne choose Haymitch for her next Hunger Games story though? Here's what her publisher has said.

Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the release of the novel, Variety asked Suzanne's longtime publisher David Levithan why she decided to do a prequel about Haymitch when there have also been pleas for other characters like Finnick to get their own books.

Explaining Suzanne's decision, David said: "Suzanne always starts with the philosophical point she wants to explore, and I think Haymitch and the 50th Hunger Games were the perfect grounds on which she could make readers think about the nature of authority and questions of when we obey and when we rebel."

He added: "One of the genius things about the prequel is that suddenly readers understand that history is made as much by the long game as it is by the immediate battles."

As for whether Finnick or any other characters will get a prequel in the future, David said: "As for the future...I genuinely have no idea."

Woody Harrelson famously played Haymitch in the original Hunger Games trilogy. Picture: Alamy

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

Sunrise on the Reaping follows Haymitch as he takes part in the second Quarter Quell. The official synopsis reads:

Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the 50th annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town.

As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight ... and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

Sunrise on the Reaping is available to purchase in ebook and physical format now.

