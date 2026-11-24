Hunger Games’ Glenn Close reveals how her wild Drusilla transformation was done

Glenn Close reveals how she transformed into Drusilla Sickle in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'. Picture: Kay Blake/ZUMA Press Wire via Alamy, Lionsgate via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

Drusilla Sickle's wild appearance in 'Sunrise on the Reaping' was created using surgical tape and strings to pull back Glenn Close's face.

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There's so many incredible performances in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, but Glenn Close's transformation into Capitol escort Drusilla Sickle might just take the 'scene stealer' crown.

Fans have been left absolutely stunned by Glenn's visual transformation, so much so that some viewers have been frantically googling 'Who plays Drusilla?' after watching the movie. (Even Elle Fanning was gagged and gooped!)

In Suzanne Collins' book, there's a only brief description of Drusilla. She's "an older woman with a plastic face and a dreadful fashion sense", who has "thumbtacks encircling her face to pull and hold her skin in place."

Now, the icon herself explained exactly how she, director Francis Lawrence, producer Nina Jacobson and the hair and makeup teams worked collaboratively to develop the character's visual identity and bring her to life on screen. Without any major prosthetics, mind you!

Read more: Every iconic Hunger Games character who returns in Sunrise on the Reaping

Glenn Close's transformation into Drusilla Sickle in 'Sunrise on the Reaping' took over 3 and a half hours. Picture: FlixPix/Alamy

In a recent interview on The View, Glenn explained that the process of creating Drusilla's distinct appearance began when she started stretching her face to see how it could be naturally distorted.

"You can't [stretch it up into a smile] because that's the Joker, so one day I [pulled it sideways] and I thought, 'Ah! There she is!'" she explained. "We just stretched me every possible way."

Once the mouth and face was figured out, Glenn's nose was next. Drusilla's "little, horrible piggy nose" was pulled up using surgical tape and the only prosthetic used for the look was a small covering to hide the tape so it couldn't be seen on camera.

"I was all strung up, all the strings came through a hole in my wig cap," Glenn added, explaining how the team achieved the facelift effect. "They'd release me a lunch and then they'd string me up again."

All in all, it took three and a half hours each day for Glenn to get into full Drusilla 'drag'.

Elsewhere, Glenn also revealed that it was her idea for Drusilla to be wheeled out on stage: "I thought, you never know how old she is, but she's so stretched and very tight, and she probably has a hard time breathing and walking."

That incredible moment when we first meet Drusilla at the District 12 reaping, which is equal parts hilarious and deeply disturbing, was also Glenn's first day of filming and no one had actually met her or seen her as Drusilla just yet.

"The first time they saw me I was in full drag," Glenn said. "So I could scare them... all the little children in the front row."

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