Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping criticised for removing references to gay character

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping criticised for removing references to gay character. Picture: Lionsgate / Alamy

By Sam Prance

The original Sunrise on the Reaping novel features an LGBTQ+ character but that isn't clear in the movie.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is coming under fire for failing to show the queer identity of a character.

As soon The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiered in cinemas, it received instant acclaim from fans. Not only are fans obsessed with Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace and Whitney Peak's portrayals of Haymitch, Maysilee and Lenore Dove but people are also living for how well scenes from the book have been adapted for the big screen.

However, people are upset that one historic element from the Hunger Games book was removed from the new film.

Watch the first Hunger Games - Sunrise on the Reaping teaser

Is Clerk Carmine gay in the Hunger Games?

When Suzanne Collins' Sunrise on the Reaping book came out in 2025, fans were excited to learn that Clerk Carmine is gay. In the opening chapter, a 16-year-old Haymitch reveals that his one true love Lenore Dove has been adopted by her uncle Clerk Carmine Clade who was one of Lucy Gray's friends in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Referencing Clerk's love-life, Haymitch says: “I once told Lenore Dove I thought [Clerk] just hated love. That’s when she revealed he’d been together some thirty years with the fellow in town who replaces busted windows."

Explaining how LGBTQ+ people are treated in Panem, Haymitch writes: "They have to keep it quiet because loving differently can get you harassed by the Peacekeepers, fired from jobs, arrested even.” In spite of homophobia, Haymitch confirms that he's "supportive" of Clerk's relationship.

While Clerk appears briefly in Sunrise on the Reaping with Jeffrey Lee Hallman playing him, his sexuality is not referenced and people are upset that the Hunger Games films don't have any openly queer characters.

Is Clerk Carmine gay in the Hunger Games? Picture: @jeffreyleehallman via Instagram, @konstantin.taffet via Instagram

In a viral TikTok, a Hunger Games fan criticised the film for ignoring Clerk's sexuality: "I actually am really irritated and upset that they did not include Clerk Carmine being gay and in a decades long relationship with a window repair man in the movie. I am actually really bitter and upset about that. They should have included that."

They added: "All of the queerness of all of the characters in the movies should not just be implied. We cannot afford that right now. I'm irritated. Clerk Carmine is gay. I was really excited to be canonically represented by the book for the first time in the series but they took that out of the f---ing movie."

In the comments, another fan added: "I was fuming about just clerk carmine like bro where's his boyfriend".

What do you think? Would you have liked to see queer representation in the Hunger Games?

Read more Hunger Games news here:

Mckenna Grace SHOCKS the Sunrise on the Reaping Cast in ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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