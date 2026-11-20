Every iconic Hunger Games character who returns in Sunrise on the Reaping

Every iconic Hunger Games character who returns in Sunrise on the Reaping. Picture: Harper Collins, Lionsgate

By Sam Prance

Which Hunger Games characters are in Sunrise on the Reaping? All the fan faves who appear in the prequel and the cast who play them.

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The new Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping is out in cinemas and many beloved characters are back.

As promised, the new Hunger Games movie Sunrise on the Reaping tells the story of Haymitch's experience in the 50th annual Hunger Games. With double the tributes, it's historically been regarded as the most brutal Hunger Games of all time and fans and critics alike are living for how it builds upon Hunger Games lore.

It's not just Haymitch who you'll recognise though. Multiple other characters from the Hunger Games universe are part of the prequel. With that in mind, here's an extensive guide to all the iconic Hunger Games characters who appear in Sunrise on the Reaping and what role they play in the film.

Which Hunger Games characters are in Sunrise on the Reaping? . Picture: Alamy

Is Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

As mentioned above, Sunrise on the Reaping revolves around Haymitch Abernathy. The story is told completely from his perspective during the second Quarter Quell where he is selected as a tribute to district 12. Not only do we find out how Haymitch won the games but we also meet his loved ones including his one true love Lenore Dove.

Haymitch is portrayed by both Joseph Zada and Woody Harrelson in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Plutarch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Years before he's made Head Gamemaker, Plutarch Heavensbee worked for the Capitol as a cameraman during the games. In his role in Sunrise on the Reaping, Plutarch works closely with the tributes and Haymitch in particular. Plutarch helps create narratives and Haymitch is unsure if he can trust him or not.

Instead of Phillip Seymor Hoffman, Plutarch is portrayed by Jesse Plemons in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Plutarch in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Effie in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Yes. The iconic Effie has a role in Sunrise on the Reaping. She isn't District 12's tribute escort just yet but she is a key part of the film. When university students Prosperina and Vitus struggle to style the District 12 tributes, Prosperina's older sister Effie steps in and saves the day.

Effie is played by Elizabeth Banks in the original films and Elle Fanning in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Effie in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Mags in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Back when Suzanne Collins first announced Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, some fans were convinced that Mags, who competed alongside Finnick Odair in Catching Fire, would appear in the prequel. That theory turned out to be false but Mags acts as one of Haymitch's mentors in Sunrise on the Reaping and the pair become close.

Lynn Cohen played Mags in Catching Fire and Lili Taylor takes on the role in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Mags in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Wiress in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Mags isn't the only Catching Fire icon who mentors Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping. Wiress from District 3 appears after winning the 49th Games and she works with Mags to mentor Haymitch and the other District 12 tributes.

Instead of Amanda Plummer, Maya Hawke acts the part of Wiress in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Wiress in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Beetee in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Like Catching Fire, Sunrise on the Reaping really is a Hunger Games All Stars affair. However, Beetee's inclusion is heartbreaking. Not only is he District 3's mentor but Beetee's son Ampert has been chosen as District 3's tribute.

Jeffrey Wright plays Beetee in the original films and Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays him in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Beetee in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Caesar Flickerman in Sunrise on the Reaping?

After Lucky Flickerman took on hosting duties in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Caesar is officially back in Sunrise on the Reaping. Just like the original Hunger Games, he interviews all the competing tributes and Haymitch after he wins the games.

Caeser Flickerman was first portrayed by Stanley Tucci and Kieran Culkin takes on the role in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Caesar Flickerman in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Coriolanus Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Of course, Coriolanus Snow is in Sunrise on the Reaping. Set so many years after the events of Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, he is now President and every bit as eerie and threatening as the Coriolanus we meet in the original Hunger Games trilogy.

Snow is the only character to appear in every Hunger Games film. At first he was portrayed by Donald Sutherland, then Tom Blyth and now Ralph Fiennes.

Is Coriolanus Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Katniss' dad in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Katniss' dad Burdock Everdeen is only referenced in flashbacks in the original Hunger Games trilogy but we meet him properly in Sunrise on the Reaping. Before Haymitch becomes a tribute, Burdock is his close friend. Burdock is also Lenore Dove's cousin.

Burdock is played by Phillip Troy Linger in the original movies and Scott Greenan in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Katniss' dad in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Katniss' mum in Sunrise on the Reaping?

In Sunrise on the Reaping, we see Burdock date someone called Astrid March and it doesn't take long to realise that Astrid is Katniss' mother Astrid Everdeen.

Paula Malcomson portrays Astrid in the first four films and Grace Ackary takes on the part in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Is Katniss' mum in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Katniss in Sunrise on the Reaping?

As Jennifer Lawrence let slip before the film came out, she has a cameo as Katniss Everdeen in the Sunrise on the Reaping epilogue.

Is Katniss in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Is Peeta in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Josh Hutcherson returns as Peeta alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Woody Harrelson in the Sunrise on the Reaping epilogue.

Is Peeta in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Lionsgate

Read more Hunger Games news here:

Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Cast vs. ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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