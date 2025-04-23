Hunger Games prequel movie casts Joseph Zada as young Haymitch

23 April 2025, 23:44

We Were Liars actor Joseph Zada is set to play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
We Were Liars actor Joseph Zada is set to play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Joseph Zada will play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, alongside Whitney Peak who will play Lenore Dove.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes, we finally have our young Haymitch! Newcomer Joseph Zada is set to play the younger version of Woody Harrelson's iconic character in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Over the past few years, fans had been speculating and predicting who they think should play 16-year-old Haymitch. From Drew Starkey to Tom Glynn-Carney and even Mike Faist at one point, countless names have been spread across social media – but we now have confirmation...

Joseph, who is set to star in Prime Video's new thriller series We Were Liars, has been lead cast in the role. And he will be joined by Gossip Girl reboot star Whitney Peak, who will play Lenore Dove Baird.

If you haven't read Suzanne Collins' latest Hunger Games instalment, here's the official synopsis.

“As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances.

"All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker and the most stuck-up girl in town.

"As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight… and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.”

The girl Haymitch loves? That's Lenore. If you don't mind spoilers, you can read the full book synopsis right here.

Gossip Girl and Hocus Pocus 2 star Whitney Peak will play Lenore Dove
Gossip Girl and Hocus Pocus 2 star Whitney Peak will play Lenore Dove. Picture: Getty

So far, Joseph and Whitney are the only two confirmed Sunrise on the Reaping cast members.

Several reports have emerged about who is being considered for the other key roles in the film, including President Snow (who sadly will not be played by The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Tom Blyth), a young Effie Trinket, a young Plutarch Heavensbee and a young Caesar Flickerman.

Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons and Kieran Culkin have been rumoured to be attached to those respective roles. Emma Thompson's name had also been floated as a possible Drusilla.

However, none of those names have been confirmed. We'll have to wait and see who joins Joseph and Whitney! Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is released on November 20th, 2026.

