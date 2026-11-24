Hunger Games petition demanding extended '4-hour cut' gains over 150,000 signatures

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping petition reaches 150,000 signatures. Picture: Lionsgate via Alamy

By Capital Buzz

Director Francis Lawrence has now addressed the truth behind the '4-hour cut' as fans call for an extended version to be released.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hasn't even been out for a week and fans are already desperate to see more of Haymitch Abernathy's story. So much so that over 150,000 people have now signed a petition calling for an extended cut of the film.

Prior to its release, director Francis Lawrence teased that over four hours of footage had been captured while filming. Fans then took that comment, ran with it and doubled down when they realised several key book scenes had been cut from the final film.

Now, a Change.org petition titled, 'Release the 4-Hour Cut of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping!', has gone viral where one fan has called for an "extended version of the film".

However, Francis Lawrence has now explained the truth behind the 'four hour cut' and revealed exactly what that footage includes.

Over 150,000 Hunger Games fans sign petition for Lionsgate to release an "extended cut" of 'Sunrise on the Reaping'. Picture: Change.org

The fan-made petition itself reads: "Knowing that additional scenes (like the porcupine scene, gamemakers, etc).. were filmed but ultimately didn’t make it into the theatrical release … has left fans (including me!) hoping we’ll eventually get to see these in an extended version of the film.

"So much time, effort, and dedication went into bringing these moments to life, and we would love for that work to be appreciated it in its full capacity.

"Haymitch’s story means so much to so many of us (and many of us have waited since reading Catching Fire for this)… and we’d love to see more of his character, relationship development, and everything he went through during the 50th Hunger Games."

A scene involving Maysilee and haymitch having a huge argument was cut from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Picture: Capital Pictures/Alamy

What scenes have been cut from Sunrise on the Reaping?

So far, we only know of a few scenes that were filmed and didn't make it into the final cut of the film. Two of those involve Mckenna Grace's Maysilee, including the moment where she kills a Gamemaker followed by a huge argument with Haymitch and the scene involving the giant porcupine mutt.

In an interview with Bustle, Francis Lawrence explained that both of those moments were "lifted out" because "it wasn't doing anything for us in terms of character or thematics at that point in the movie."

Fans have since argued that the scene where Maysilee kills one of the low-level janitor Gamemakers should have been kept in because it informs her character arc and the dark message behind her brutal death.

However, the 'four hour cut' doesn't actually consist entirely of those kind of deleted scenes. It's simply just an 'assembly cut'.

While Francis Lawrence has already teased that several of those deleted scenes will be released at some point, he did also explain that the majority of the 'four hour cut' is mostly just footage that wouldn't be included anyway.

Speaking to Talk of the Townsends, he explained: "[The four hour cut] has every single piece of footage that we shot because the editor assembles as we shoot. And so any single scene that we're doing, he's got the intro to it, every single line of dialogue, it's usually not very tightened up, an outro to it... So everything is just like, fat and so really what you're doing is trimming the fat."

Francis went on to explain that to achieve the film's final runtime of two hours and 38 minutes, a big chunk of the edits were to do with trimming and tightening and "making sure nothing's repetitive".

"There are, of course, some things that get lifted that we'll put out on the deleted scenes, but it's not that much stuff."

Fingers crossed we get to see those deleted scenes soon!

Read more about The Hunger Games here:

WATCH: Mckenna Grace SHOCKS Joseph & Whitney in ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

Mckenna Grace SHOCKS the Sunrise on the Reaping Cast in ‘The Most Impossible Hunger Games Quiz’

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