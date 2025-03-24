Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson says he would "happily" play Peeta again following new prequel

24 March 2025, 16:47

Hunger Games&squot; Josh Hutcherson says he would "happily" play Peeta again following new prequel
Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson says he would "happily" play Peeta again following new prequel. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gersh, Lionsgate
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Based on how the new Hunger Games prequel book Sunrise on the Reaping ends, we could be seeing Josh as Peeta again very soon.

Josh Hutcherson has revealed that he would love to play the role of Peeta Mellark again in a new Hunger Games film.

It's almost a decade since The Hunger Games - Mockingjay Part 2 came out in cinemas and fans are still begging the original cast to reunite in a new Hunger Games film. As it stands, Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins has written two prequels (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Sunrise on the Reaping) but no sequels to the original trilogy.

In 2023, Jennifer Lawrence told Variety that she would "100%" play Katniss Everdeen in a new movie. Now, after the release of the new Hunger Games prequel book, Jennifer's co-star Josh Hutcherson has officially entered the chat.

Jennifer Lawrence reacts to rumour she will appear in The Hunger Games prequel

Appearing at FR Conventions in France, Josh was asked if he would be up for acting in another Hunger Games film. In response, the actor said: "I would happily play Peta again. The Hunger Games world is incredible."

He continued: "I think Peeta's an incredible person to get to bring to life. I’m curious to know what happens between when they have their family and where the story ends, just to understand what happened in the world, how they got to that place."

Josh ended by saying: "But I’m down. If you can talk to Suzanne Collins and tell her to write a book, I'm in. Sign me up."

If you've read Sunrise on the Reaping, you will know that we may not have to wait long to see Josh back as Peeta.

WARNING: Sunrise on the Reaping spoilers below

Will Josh Hutcherson be in Sunrise on the Reaping movie?

Suzanne Collins' new Hunger Games prequel book is set 24 years before the original trilogy and it tells the harrowing story of Haymitch's experience in the 50th annual Hunger Games. With that in mind, Peeta and Katniss don't appear in the main story of Sunrise on the Reaping but they do appear in the epilogue.

The story ends with a chapter set after the events of the original Hunger Games trilogy. Haymitch finally opens up to Katniss and Peeta about his past and how he lost his one true love Lenore Dove. The couple give Haymitch goose eggs to raise and hatch in honour of Lenore.

With the book already being adapted into a film, it's possible that Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and original Haymitch actor Woody Harrelson will all reprise their roles to bring that scene to life.

