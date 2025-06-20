How To Train Your Dragon director explains why they removed key Toothless scene

Live-action How To Train Your Dragon completely cut the Toothless vs. Terrible Terrors scene. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Capital Buzz

Fans of 'How to Train Your Dragon' were left disappointed after key scene with Toothless and the Terrible Terrors was removed from the live-action remake.

The How To Train Your Dragon live-action remake has become an undeniable box office hit, reaching a record-breaking numbers on opening weekend, but movie goers were left disappointed after learning fan-favourite scenes were removed from the adaptation.

The remake, starring Mason Thames and Nico Parker as Hiccup and Astrid, was directed by Dean DeBlois who also directed the beloved animated original.

For the most part, the film is a faithful adaptation that recreates several iconic moments from the OG. But there are some scenes that have been cut from the live-action version.

In a recent interview with Variety, DeBlois explained why the much-loved scene where Hiccup and Toothless are resting after the "Test Drive" was removed from the film cut of the film.

Hiccup and Toothless resting together. Picture: Alamy

Explaining why the scene where Hiccup finds out that dragons are not fireproof had been cut, DeBlois confirmed that it had been filmed before adding: "It felt like it was dragging the pace down, and it was delivering information that we were already getting.

"It was cute, but it wasn’t contributing anything, and if anything, it was actually causing it to sag in terms of its pacing."

Similarly, another key scene where Astrid almost discovers Toothless in the blacksmith stall was deemed non-essential and was removed too.

"It was a cute moment, another bit of Hiccup’s flawed flirting and Astrid’s aggression and suspicion. She wants to get to the bottom of what’s going on," he added. "But it was slowing the pace down, and so both scenes will exist as bonus content when we eventually put out the home video version of the movie."

How to Train Your Dragon had a record-breaking opening weekend. Picture: Alamy

Fans on Reddit have shared their disappointment about the decision to remove the scenes, as someone wrote: "It's such a shame that they removed it from the Live Action."

Whilst another fan said: "It felt different and again doesn't have the same soul as the animated version".

In another post, someone else wrote: "This was such an integral scene. I honestly can’t think of any creative reason why they wouldn’t include this, especially considering the live action is longer than the original and had all this other filler material thrown in.

"Not only does it show where Hiccup gets the idea to defeat the Red Death, it was such a tender moment of Hiccup coming to a realization that the dragons are not just vicious monsters. To add insult to injury, Hiccup and Toothless still take out the Red Death by shooting fire into its mouth… I guess to the uninitiated it’s not an important detail but it bugged me so much."

But as DeBlois said, both moments will eventually be released meaning the removed scenes can be watched at the end of the home version.

Although there's currently no confirmed streaming or physical release date, there is rumours it'll be available to watch online in September or October which will be three to four months after the release in the cinema (June 9).

Either way, we're looking for forward to watching the much-loved scenes at home! What do you think, should the fan-favourite scenes have been cut? Let us know...

