How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live

Here's how to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here's how to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live from wherever you are.

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Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is returning to The O2, London, on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December with artists like Teddy Swims, Lewis Capaldi, Leona Lewis, Freya Skye, Jamie Miller, Becky Hill and loads more incredible acts taking to the stage.

Tickets are sold out but fans at home can still watch the show, as both nights will be live-streamed on Global Player, the official Capital app, and on our YouTube channel.

Find all the details on how to watch live below!

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026

You can catch all the action from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball from 6pm for free on Global Player, the official Capital app, and on our YouTube channel.

There will also be a surprise Barclaycard Out of the Blue performance, with fans finding out which artist is taking to the stage for the very first time on the night of the Ball.

Keep an eye on our socials too, where we'll have all the highlights and backstage action, @CapitalOfficial on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Who is on the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

See the full line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 below:

Saturday:

Tinie Tempah

Mulaa Joans

Aitch

Jorja Smith

Lewis Capaldi

Bash Croft

Ashe

December 10

Becky Hill

Teddy Swims

Sunday:

Jason Derulo

Rudimental

Leona Lewis

D.O.D

Jamie Miller

Tom Grennan

Stella Lefty

Clean Bandit

Freya Skye

John Legend

Read more Jingle Bell Ball news here:

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