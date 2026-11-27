How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live
27 November 2026, 16:35
Here's how to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 live from wherever you are.
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Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 is returning to The O2, London, on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December with artists like Teddy Swims, Lewis Capaldi, Leona Lewis, Freya Skye, Jamie Miller, Becky Hill and loads more incredible acts taking to the stage.
Tickets are sold out but fans at home can still watch the show, as both nights will be live-streamed on Global Player, the official Capital app, and on our YouTube channel.
- Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2026: Frequently Asked Questions
- Win your way in to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026
Find all the details on how to watch live below!
How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026
You can catch all the action from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball from 6pm for free on Global Player, the official Capital app, and on our YouTube channel.
There will also be a surprise Barclaycard Out of the Blue performance, with fans finding out which artist is taking to the stage for the very first time on the night of the Ball.
Keep an eye on our socials too, where we'll have all the highlights and backstage action, @CapitalOfficial on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
Who is on the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?
See the full line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 below:
Saturday:
- Tinie Tempah
- Mulaa Joans
- Aitch
- Jorja Smith
- Lewis Capaldi
- Bash Croft
- Ashe
- December 10
- Becky Hill
- Teddy Swims
Sunday:
- Jason Derulo
- Rudimental
- Leona Lewis
- D.O.D
- Jamie Miller
- Tom Grennan
- Stella Lefty
- Clean Bandit
- Freya Skye
- John Legend
Read more Jingle Bell Ball news here:
- Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is back! Dates, venue and all the info
- Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2026: Frequently Asked Questions
- Win your way in to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026