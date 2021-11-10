How Much Are I’m A Celebrity Stars Being Paid In 2021?

10 November 2021, 12:14

I'm A Celebrity stars are paid thousands to appear on the ITV show
I'm A Celebrity stars are paid thousands to appear on the ITV show. Picture: Getty / ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity is back, but how much are the contestants being paid this time around?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! kicks off with a brand new line-up in just a couple of weeks, with Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips among the 'confirmed' contestants.

Previous celebrities have been paid eye-watering amounts to take on the challenge, with Caitlynn Jenner reportedly paid £500,000 to enter the Australian jungle in 2019.

Inside The 'I'm A Celeb' Isolation Cottages

But the ITV show is back in Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the second year running, returning with a line-up of stars ready to take on the castle’s spooky happenings and gruelling challenges.

Ant and Dec will return to hosting I'm A Celeb 2021 in Wales
Ant and Dec will return to hosting I'm A Celeb 2021 in Wales. Picture: ITV

Here’s what we know about the I’m A Celeb 2021 cast’s fees this year…

How much are I’m A Celebrity contestants getting paid this year?

Celebrities’ fees are never officially confirmed by the show, but there’s often a lot of reports speculating how much the contestants receive for their three weeks in the castle.

Their rate depends on how well known the star is, but it can vary between £30,000 and £500,000.

Adam Woodyatt is said to be heading into the jungle
Adam Woodyatt is said to be heading into the jungle. Picture: Getty
Arlene Phillips is apparently heading into the castle
Arlene Phillips is apparently heading into the castle. Picture: Getty

It’s thought that this year Frankie Bridge is among the celebrities receiving a hefty sum, after the tabloids reported she was offered ‘a bumper deal’ to take part in the show, following her husband Wayne's success on the series in 2016.

In 2020, Vernon Kay was said to be the highest paid celeb, receiving £250,000 for his stint in the castle.

Meanwhile, AJ Pritchard was apparently paid £50,000.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How does Love Hard end and who does Natalie end up with?

Who Does Natalie End Up With In Netflix’s Love Hard?

Why are people posting pet pictures to Instagram?

The Instagram Trend That Plants Trees For Every Pet Photo – Explained

The Eternals cast opened up about Harry Styles' sweetest moments when they worked together

Eternals Cast On Harry Styles' Deleted Scene & Sweetest Moments

How much do Ant and Dec make from the show?

How Much Do Ant & Dec Get Paid For 'I'm A Celebrity'?

Are they ready to tie the knot?

Tommy Fury Is Shopping For Molly-Mae's Engagement Ring

Travis Scott reportedly attended the Astroworld afterparty 'unaware' of the extent of the tragedy

Travis Scott Attended Astroworld Afterparty ‘Unaware’ Of Tragedy’s Severity

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him