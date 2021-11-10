How Much Are I’m A Celebrity Stars Being Paid In 2021?

I'm A Celebrity stars are paid thousands to appear on the ITV show. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity is back, but how much are the contestants being paid this time around?

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! kicks off with a brand new line-up in just a couple of weeks, with Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips among the 'confirmed' contestants.

Previous celebrities have been paid eye-watering amounts to take on the challenge, with Caitlynn Jenner reportedly paid £500,000 to enter the Australian jungle in 2019.

But the ITV show is back in Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the second year running, returning with a line-up of stars ready to take on the castle’s spooky happenings and gruelling challenges.

Ant and Dec will return to hosting I'm A Celeb 2021 in Wales. Picture: ITV

Here’s what we know about the I’m A Celeb 2021 cast’s fees this year…

How much are I’m A Celebrity contestants getting paid this year?

Celebrities’ fees are never officially confirmed by the show, but there’s often a lot of reports speculating how much the contestants receive for their three weeks in the castle.

Their rate depends on how well known the star is, but it can vary between £30,000 and £500,000.

Adam Woodyatt is said to be heading into the jungle. Picture: Getty

Arlene Phillips is apparently heading into the castle. Picture: Getty

It’s thought that this year Frankie Bridge is among the celebrities receiving a hefty sum, after the tabloids reported she was offered ‘a bumper deal’ to take part in the show, following her husband Wayne's success on the series in 2016.

In 2020, Vernon Kay was said to be the highest paid celeb, receiving £250,000 for his stint in the castle.

Meanwhile, AJ Pritchard was apparently paid £50,000.

