Who dies in House of the Dragon season 3? Every death in episode 1 explained

Who dies in House of the Dragon season 3? Every death in episode 1 explained. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

No one is safe in the House of the Dragon universe but who dies in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1?

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House of the Dragon season 3 is officially here and we've already lost multiple beloved main characters in episode 1.

If you've watched the past two seasons of House of the Dragon, you will already know that the series is no stranger to bloodshed. Just like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon will kill off fan-favourite characters without any official warning and, if you've read the book it's based on, you will know that many deaths await us in season 3.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 starts with a bang with the Battle of the Gullet but who actually died? Scroll down for a comprehensive list of all of the named characters we lost in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1.

WARNING: House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 spoilers below

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Who dies in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1?

Ser Tyland Lannister - Lohar throws him overboard during the Battle of the Gullet

- Lohar throws him overboard during the Battle of the Gullet Ser Jason Lannister - Has his head severed off screen and presented to Daemon in battle

- Has his head severed off screen and presented to Daemon in battle Admiral Lohar - Alyn of Hull kills her in a sword fight during the Battle of the Gullet

- Alyn of Hull kills her in a sword fight during the Battle of the Gullet Vermax - Shot down in the Battle of the Gullet and drowns

- Shot down in the Battle of the Gullet and drowns Jacaerys Velaryon - Shot with multiple arrows in the water after Vermax dies

Does Jacaerys die in House of the Dragon?

As mentioned above, we do lose Jacaerys in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1. After he goes to battle against Rhaenyra's wishes, his plans are thrown awry when Rhaena shows up unannounced on Sheepstealer.

In the midst of the chaos, Jace's dragon Vermax is shot down and drowns. Jace originally survives but, as he is out in the ocean exposed, it isn't long before people spot him and shoot him in the neck with arrows.

Does Jacaerys die in House of the Dragon? Picture: HBO

Does Lord Corlys die in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 ends with Lord Corlys Velaryon's fate up in the air. He goes overboard in the Battle of the Gullet but we never see him die. Perhaps, in episode 2, we will get answers.

What do you think? Is Corlys alive? Bookmark this page and we'll update it after episode 2.

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