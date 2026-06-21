Here's exactly what time House of the Dragon season 3 comes out

21 June 2026, 08:00

Here's exactly what time House of the Dragon season 3 comes out
Here's exactly what time House of the Dragon season 3 comes out. Picture: HBO / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 come out? Here's when it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

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Team Green or Team Black? House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 is almost here but what time does it come out?

Ever since the House of the Dragon season 2 finale aired, fans have been desperate to find out what happens next. In the final episode, Alicent travels to Rhaenyra in secret to offer her King's Landing in exchange for her family's safety. However, Rhaenyra is hellbent that Aegon must die and the series ends before we find out what happens next.

With the infamous Battle of the Gullet still ahead of us, the anticipation for House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 is next level and it finally comes out today on Sunday June 21st. What time does season 3 episode 1 come out though? Scroll down for a list of global House of the Dragon release times including the US, UK, Brazil and more.

House of the Dragon season 3 release time: Here's when episode 1 comes out in your country
House of the Dragon season 3 release time: Here's when episode 1 comes out in your country. Picture: Alamy

House of the Dragon season 3 release time: Here's when episode 1 comes out in your country

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 will be released on Sunday June 21st at 9PM ET/PT on HBO, and to stream on HBO Max, in both the US and Canada.

For viewers in the UK and internationally, the first episode will become available to stream on Now and HBO Max at 2AM (BST) on Monday June 22nd.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones, based on the Eastern Time timezone:

  • United States (ET) - 9:00 PM
  • Canada (ET) - 9:00 PM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10:00 PM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Europe (CET) - 3:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • South Africa (Cape Town) - 3:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Hong Kong - 9:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Singapore - 9:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Australia (Perth) - 9:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Australia (Sydney) - 11:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM (Monday 22nd)
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 1:00 PM (Monday 22nd)

House of the Dragon will air on HBO in the US and it will also become available to watch on streaming services around the world at the same time. New episodes will release at the same time every week, with the finale airing on August 9th.

Check out more timezones for the House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 release time here.

How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK and Europe
How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK and Europe. Picture: Alamy

How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK and Europe

Like other HBO series, House of the Dragon season 3 will be available to stream on both NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK as well as HBO Max, which is also available across Europe. Episodes will become available after they've aired on HBO in the US. Of course, you'll need a subscription to these streaming platforms if you're hoping to watch.

How many episodes are in House of the Dragon season 3?

House of the Dragon season 3 will consist of eight episodes, the same amount as season 2. Here's the full House of the Dragon season 3 release schedule, with the finale airing on August 9th:

  • Episode 1 - TBA - Jun 21
  • Episode 2 - TBA - Jun 28
  • Episode 3 - TBA - Jul 5
  • Episode 4 - TBA - Jul 12
  • Episode 5 - TBA - Jul 19
  • Episode 6 - TBA - Jul 26
  • Episode 7 - TBA - Aug 2
  • Episode 8 - TBA - Aug 9

What do you think will happen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1?

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

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