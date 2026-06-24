House of the Dragon makes major change to Jacaerys' death from the book

House of the Dragon makes major change to Jacaerys' death from the book. Picture: HBO, Alamy

By Sam Prance

Here's how House of the Dragon season 3 completely switched up Jace's' Battle of the Gullet scene.

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How does Jacaerys die in Fire and Blood? Here's how his book death differs from House of the Dragon season 3.

It's official. After two years of anticipation, Jacaerys Velaryon has officially died in House of the Dragon. In season 3, episode 1, Jacaerys takes Vermax into the Battle of the Gullet and, despite their best efforts, they both meet their watery demise. Vermax is taken down and, stranded in the water, Jacaerys is then shot by multiple arrows.

Not only that but Rhaena and Sheepstealer also play a huge role in Jacaerys' death. However, if you've read the original book, you will already know that Jace's death plays out a little differently in the source material.

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How does Jace die in the House of the Dragon book?

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 initially does a fake-out with Jacaerys' death. Sharako almost drags Vermax and Jace into the water with a bolt shot but Baela and Moondancer come to their rescue. However, moments later, Rhaena appears with Sheepstealer and throws everything into chaos leading to Jace's actual death.

In Fire and Blood, Sheepstealer does appear in battle but, as far as we know, they are not in any way responsible for Jace's death. Not only that but Sheepstealer's rider is a complete mystery in the book. There's no indication that Rhaena rode him into battle.

In other words, Rhaena has no role in Jace's death in the canon of the Fire & Blood book.

Is Rhaena responsible for Jace's death in the House of the Dragon books? Picture: HBO

As for what this means for the future of House of the Dragon season 3, Rhaena's character will likely have a major storyline where she grapples with her role in Jacerys' death.

What do you think? Was it worth changing Jace and Rhaena's storyline in season 3?

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