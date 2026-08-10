House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale

10 August 2026, 12:20

House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale
House of the Dragon's Phia Saban defends huge changes to Helaena's storyline in season 3 finale. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Helaena's storyline in House of the Dragon season 3 ends in a dramatic way but it's very different to the books.

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House of the Dragon actor Phia Saban has opened up about the series changing Helaena's storyline from the books.

Ever since House of the Dragon debuted on HBO, the series has taken some liberties with its source material. Based on Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon acts as a prequel to Game of Thrones and, just like its predecessor, it strays from the book. This season alone, changes have been made to Jacaerys and Ser Criston Cole's storylines.

In House of the Dragon season 3 episode 8 is a major episode for Helaena. However, her plot has been switched up from the books and now Phia has addressed the alterations and why she thinks they make sense for the show.

WARNING: House of the Dragon season 3 finale spoilers below

WARNING: House of the Dragon season 3 finale spoilers below
WARNING: House of the Dragon season 3 finale spoilers below. Picture: Alamy

How does Helaena die in House of the Dragon season 3?

In the House of the Dragon season 3 finale, Helaena makes clear that she takes issue with how power has corrupted Rhaenyra. Seeing no bright future for herself or her unborn child, she decides to take her own life by jumping out of her window at the Red Keep. The season ends with Rhaenyra discovering Helaena's dead body.

As for how season 3 deviates from Helaena's storyline in the books, there's no real inclusion of Helaena's youngest son Maelor - who survived when her son Jaehaerys was killed at the start of season 2. In the book, Helaena is not pregnant and she dies by suicide after Maelor is killed while she is locked in her tower.

In other words, the reason why Helaena dies is related to Maelor's death which isn't explored in the show at all.

How does Helaena die in House of the Dragon season 3?
How does Helaena die in House of the Dragon season 3? Picture: Alamy

Discussing the changes, Phia Saban told Variety: "I think you can only play the story that you’re telling. So really it’s the character that I built, and the story that Ryan [Condor] and Sarah [Hess] and all the writers were creating, that was really all that felt relevant."

She added: "I don’t think that Helena would have been maybe such a juicy part for me personally to play if there weren’t some of the differences that have been made. So you kind of just roll with the punches."

What do you think? Did you like the changes to the book?

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House of the Dragon Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

House Of The Dragon Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

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