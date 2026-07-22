House of the Dragon shocks fans with major change to Baela's book storyline

Does Baela marry Addam in House of the Dragon? Her book storyline explained. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

Who does Baela marry in the House of the Dragon book? Her storyline with Addam of Hull and Alyn of Hull explained.

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House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 has setup a new storyline for Baela that's completely different to the book.

Baela (Bethany Antonia) is having a tough time in House of the Dragon season 3 so far. After going into the Battle of the Gullett alongside her hubsand Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Jace tragically died. Not only that but Baela's place in the Seven Kingdoms is in question now that she's lost her connection with Queen Rhaenyra over his death.

Now, House of the Dragon is teasing what's next for Baela in the series and it appears to involve Addam of Hull.

Watch the House of the Dragon season 3 weeks ahead trailer

In House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5, we see Baela and Addam bond and romantic sparks fly between them. Addam questions whether Baela is doing too much to try and appease Rhaenrya in the wake of Jace's death with little care for her own health. He actively ensures that Baela is given rest so that she doesn't burn out.

In a moving scene between the characters, Baela blames herself for Jace's death and Addam consoles her. Baela then says that she's worried that she will be married off to some Lord against her will. Perhaps, flirting with her, Addam then says that he will find her and fly to exile if that's the case.

While Addam and Baela are yet to have an official romantic storyline, fans think that this is setting up a romance between the two characters which doesn't exist in the original Fire & Blood book.

One person tweeted: "addam is the only guy I don’t mind around baela after jace, bc he too is jace-coded, honourable, who deeply cares for & respects her."

WARNING: House of the Dragon book spoilers below

addam taking his chance flirting with baela now that jace is dead I’m crying, everybody wants her 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LAK8ADfqHl — nora ⭑ (@rvgsdelight) July 20, 2026

THIS BAELA ADDAM FOOD IS GOOD 😭🫶 Baela told Addam about her insecure about her future and Addam said he will find her and they can run away together 😭 LEGENDARY LOVERS ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/uvADKkOYHI — H’s 💭 HOTD S3 SPOILER (@itshelenwhat) July 20, 2026

addam is the only guy I don’t mind around baela after jace, bc he too is jace-coded, honourable, who deeply cares for & respects her pic.twitter.com/xnykgbDost — z (@aerionyraa) July 20, 2026

Baela: "I'll be married off likely enough. To some ancient self regarding lord with enough gold to pay Rhaenyra's debt"



Addam: "Then I'll come to find you and we'll fly to exile. But only if we eat first" #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/FPcTqaDK3P — Team Black (@bestoftheblacks) July 20, 2026

Does Baela marry Addam in the Fire & Blood book?

As mentioned above, Baela and Addam don't have any form of romantic relationship in the Fire & Blood book. Instead of Addam, Baela marries Addam's brother Alyn to avoid being married off to someone she doesn't know. It's unclear if House of the Dragon season 3 will explore a romantic connection between Baela and Addam.

On top of that, Addam also dies tragically in the Second Battle of Tumbleton meaning that, if Baela and Addam do have some sort of romance, they won't be able to act on it for long. It's then possible that Baela will marry Alyn similar to the book.

As for Baela and Alyn's relationship, it's pretty bleak. The pair have multiple children together but Alyn is prone to infidelity just like his father and there isn't much romance between them.

Whether or not the Second Battle of Tumbleton will take place in season 3 is currently yet to be seen.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with how Baela and Addam's relationship develops.

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

House Of The Dragon Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

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