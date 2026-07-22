House of the Dragon shocks fans with major change to Baela's book storyline

22 July 2026, 12:42 | Updated: 22 July 2026, 13:01

Does Baela marry Addam in House of the Dragon? Her book storyline explained
Does Baela marry Addam in House of the Dragon? Her book storyline explained. Picture: HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who does Baela marry in the House of the Dragon book? Her storyline with Addam of Hull and Alyn of Hull explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 has setup a new storyline for Baela that's completely different to the book.

Baela (Bethany Antonia) is having a tough time in House of the Dragon season 3 so far. After going into the Battle of the Gullett alongside her hubsand Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Jace tragically died. Not only that but Baela's place in the Seven Kingdoms is in question now that she's lost her connection with Queen Rhaenyra over his death.

Now, House of the Dragon is teasing what's next for Baela in the series and it appears to involve Addam of Hull.

Watch the House of the Dragon season 3 weeks ahead trailer

In House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5, we see Baela and Addam bond and romantic sparks fly between them. Addam questions whether Baela is doing too much to try and appease Rhaenrya in the wake of Jace's death with little care for her own health. He actively ensures that Baela is given rest so that she doesn't burn out.

In a moving scene between the characters, Baela blames herself for Jace's death and Addam consoles her. Baela then says that she's worried that she will be married off to some Lord against her will. Perhaps, flirting with her, Addam then says that he will find her and fly to exile if that's the case.

While Addam and Baela are yet to have an official romantic storyline, fans think that this is setting up a romance between the two characters which doesn't exist in the original Fire & Blood book.

One person tweeted: "addam is the only guy I don’t mind around baela after jace, bc he too is jace-coded, honourable, who deeply cares for & respects her."

WARNING: House of the Dragon book spoilers below

Does Baela marry Addam in the Fire & Blood book?

As mentioned above, Baela and Addam don't have any form of romantic relationship in the Fire & Blood book. Instead of Addam, Baela marries Addam's brother Alyn to avoid being married off to someone she doesn't know. It's unclear if House of the Dragon season 3 will explore a romantic connection between Baela and Addam.

On top of that, Addam also dies tragically in the Second Battle of Tumbleton meaning that, if Baela and Addam do have some sort of romance, they won't be able to act on it for long. It's then possible that Baela will marry Alyn similar to the book.

As for Baela and Alyn's relationship, it's pretty bleak. The pair have multiple children together but Alyn is prone to infidelity just like his father and there isn't much romance between them.

Whether or not the Second Battle of Tumbleton will take place in season 3 is currently yet to be seen.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with how Baela and Addam's relationship develops.

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House of the Dragon Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

House Of The Dragon Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island

Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection has finally been revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection finally revealed

Love Island

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone

Love Island's Ellie and Finley share major relationship milestone days after leaving the villa

Love Island

Love Island's Jasmine Müller sister Bella and pictured posing together.

Who is Love Island's Jasmine's sister? Bella Müller's age, job & more

Love Island

Love Island Shakira Khan and Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska pictured together.

Love Island star accuses Lorenzo of using Julia for 'convenience'

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured at Final Vows and Stella posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals the brutal way Filip ended their engagement

Love Island's Julia Mayska and Aidan and Murphy and Priya Jaswal pictured together.

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2026? Latest odds revealed

Love Island

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages and jobs of series 13 contestants

Love Island

MAFS Australia Gia Fleur and Alan Wallace pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia announces pregnancy with new boyfriend after Scott split

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits