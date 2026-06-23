House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell defends controversial scene that isn't in the book

Do Alicent and Aemond kiss in the House of the Dragon book? Picture: Alamy

By Sam Prance

Aemond and Alicent's controversial kiss in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 doesn't happen in the book.

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House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell has opened up about Alicent and Aemond's shocking season 3 episode 1 kiss.

House of the Dragon is no stranger to uncomfortable scenes. Over the course of the first two seasons, we have seen everything from gruesome murders to Daemon having nightmares of sleeping with his own mother. Season 3 is no different. Not only has it given us a shocking death but Aemond also kisses his mother Alicent on the lips.

The controversial kiss isn't in the original House of the Dragon book Fire and Blood so it's divided fans online. Now, Ewan Mitchell and showrunner Ryan Condor have argued why the scene makes sense in the context of the show.

House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell defends controversial scene that isn't in the book. Picture: Alamy

In House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1, Alicent manages to persuade Aemond to fly to Harrenhal with Vhagar in a bid to face off Daemon with Ser Criston Cole. In a bizarre moment, Aemond then confuses his mother's affection and kisses her on the lips leaving Alicent in a state of shock and horror.

Discussing the kiss, Ewan told Entertainment Weekly: "Aemond's trying to read between the lines, see if there is an ulterior motive there. When I read it in the script for the first time, I just thought, 'Oh, that's something. Quite out there.' I kind of saw it coming."

Explaining the reasoning behind the kiss, Ewan added: "In Aemond's head, it's like he's assuming control of the family...I think it leaves the question of, 'What is the relationship gonna be with Alicent going forward?'"

He ended by saying: "Maybe there's a bit of Oedipus complex in there, as well."

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond in House of the Dragon season 3. Picture: HBO

As for showrunner Ryan Condal, he said: "[Aemond's] somebody that was traumatized at an early age by his brother by taking him to a brothel long before his brain could probably process what was happening... That trauma then manifests a certain way in his behaviour as an adult."

He ended by saying: "While I don't think that Aemond is necessarily in love with his mother, I don't think he's able to separate the feelings that he has for her from these other male feelings that he experiences."

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