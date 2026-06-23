House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell defends controversial scene that isn't in the book

23 June 2026, 18:00

Do Alicent and Aemond kiss in the House of the Dragon book?
Do Alicent and Aemond kiss in the House of the Dragon book? Picture: Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Aemond and Alicent's controversial kiss in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 doesn't happen in the book.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell has opened up about Alicent and Aemond's shocking season 3 episode 1 kiss.

House of the Dragon is no stranger to uncomfortable scenes. Over the course of the first two seasons, we have seen everything from gruesome murders to Daemon having nightmares of sleeping with his own mother. Season 3 is no different. Not only has it given us a shocking death but Aemond also kisses his mother Alicent on the lips.

The controversial kiss isn't in the original House of the Dragon book Fire and Blood so it's divided fans online. Now, Ewan Mitchell and showrunner Ryan Condor have argued why the scene makes sense in the context of the show.

House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell defends controversial scene that isn't in the book
House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell defends controversial scene that isn't in the book. Picture: Alamy

In House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1, Alicent manages to persuade Aemond to fly to Harrenhal with Vhagar in a bid to face off Daemon with Ser Criston Cole. In a bizarre moment, Aemond then confuses his mother's affection and kisses her on the lips leaving Alicent in a state of shock and horror.

Discussing the kiss, Ewan told Entertainment Weekly: "Aemond's trying to read between the lines, see if there is an ulterior motive there. When I read it in the script for the first time, I just thought, 'Oh, that's something. Quite out there.' I kind of saw it coming."

Explaining the reasoning behind the kiss, Ewan added: "In Aemond's head, it's like he's assuming control of the family...I think it leaves the question of, 'What is the relationship gonna be with Alicent going forward?'"

He ended by saying: "Maybe there's a bit of Oedipus complex in there, as well."

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond in House of the Dragon season 3
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond in House of the Dragon season 3. Picture: HBO

As for showrunner Ryan Condal, he said: "[Aemond's] somebody that was traumatized at an early age by his brother by taking him to a brothel long before his brain could probably process what was happening... That trauma then manifests a certain way in his behaviour as an adult."

He ended by saying: "While I don't think that Aemond is necessarily in love with his mother, I don't think he's able to separate the feelings that he has for her from these other male feelings that he experiences."

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

House Of The Dragon Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Tina Rad has shared 'glow up' before and after transformation photos

Love Island's Tina Rad shares 'glow up' before and after transformation photos

Love Island

Off Campus co-stars Mika and Josh have been romantically linked

Are Off Campus actors Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating?

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Love Island

How long is Love Island for this year? Everything we know about the finale date

When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 has seen another couple split

Love Island All Stars 2026 couple confirm split

Love Island

Love Island's Ope Sowande has shared what actually happened when George Knight left the villa.

Love Island's Ope reveals what actually happened when George left

Love Island

Love Island's Jasmine Müller has spoken about dating footballer Hector Bellerin

Love Island's Jasmine opens up about split from footballer Hector Bellerin

Love Island

Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity explained

Where is Love Island's Mica Harris from? Her ethnicity explained

Love Island

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits