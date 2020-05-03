Holly Willoughby Quits Celebrity Juice After 12 Years

Holly Willoughby quits Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV2

Holly Willoughby has confirmed she's leaving ITV2's Celebrity Juice after spending 12 years on the show.

Holly Willoughby has announced she's quit Celebrity Juice after over a decade as a 'team captain' on the ITV2 show.

The 39-year-old TV presenter posted a montage of photos from the show on her Instagram as she revealed why she's left.

"Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can't quite believe what we've done and how quick that time has gone," she wrote in the caption to her post.

"It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest... @keithlemon."

The star paid tribute to the show's host Keith Lemon plus Fearne Cotton, who was on the show for 10 years.

"I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’... my goodness me it did... three friends, you me and @fearnecotton ... and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship... I love the bones of you Lemon!"

However, Holly teased that she would be back with Keith on Celebrity Juice in the future, just not as a team captain: "I’ll be back as a guest and just to make sure someone is keeping you in check..."

Holly has been a part of the show ever since it first appeared on our screens back in September 2008, captaining a team for all 23 series except for in 2014 when she was on maternity leave and Gino D'Acampo stepped in.

Fearne Cotton was the other original team captain but left in 2018 to focus on other projects. Paddy McGuinness replaced Fearne for one series before leaving and was replaced by Spice Girls singer Mel B.

