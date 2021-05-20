High School Musical Couple Taylor And Chad Are Reuniting For A Rom-Com

High School Musical sweethearts Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu are reuniting for a Christmas film. Picture: Getty / Disney

High School Musical co-stars and former on-screen couple Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu will be in another film together and our Wildcat hearts are so happy.

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu, aka High School Musical’s actual Taylor and Chad, are playing a couple all over again for an upcoming Christmas movie.

13 years after High School Musical’s final film hit the cinemas, Monique and Corbin are starring as on-screen lovers in A Christmas Dance Reunion on Lifetime TV.

The name is so fitting, we’d just like to add.

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu are reuniting. Picture: Getty

Sharing the announcement of their movie on Instagram, Monique, now 40, wrote: “This has been the hardest secret to keep!!! Starring in a @lifetimetv Christmas Movie has always been a dream of mine, but never in a million years did I think I’d get share the screen with one my favorite people !!! [sic]

“@corbinbleu & I are SO excited to join the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime this winter in #AChristmasDanceReunion.”

Monique and Corbin, now 32, played Taylor and Chad in the High School Musical movies, the respective besties of Gabriella and Troy (Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron).

Director of the legendary HSM franchise Kenny Ortega commented: “What a great Christmas present for us all!!!” and Kenny, you are correct.

Now if we could just get Zanessa in another movie…

