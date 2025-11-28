How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

Here's where you can watch Heated Rivalry online free right now.

Heated Rivalry fans assemble. The highly anticipated TV adaptation is available to stream but were can you watch it?

Ever since it was announced that Rachel Reid's popular Game Changers novels were being adapted into a series, fans have been excited to see if the show lives up to its source material. Just like the novels, Heated Rivalry tells the story of competing professional ice hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who have a secret gay romance.

The first two episodes of Heated Rivalry premiered on November 28th but how can you watch them? Here's a guide to exactly how you can watch Heated Rivalry online free in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and all around world.

How to watch Heated Rivalry in Canada

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian series developed by Crave. If you live in Canada, you can watch the episodes within your Crave subscription at no extra cost. If you don't have Crave, you will need to sign up for it. The first two episodes of the show came out on November 28th and the remaining episodes of season 1 will be released weekly.

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the US

If you live in the US, you can also watch Heated Rivalry as soon as each episode comes out. The TV show is airing on HBO Max with the same release schedule as Crave. This means that you can stream Heated Rivalry on HBO Max in Australia and wherever HBO Max is available. All you need is an HBO Max subscription.

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK

For the time being, there is no official Heated Rivalry UK release date. This is likely due to the fact that HBO Max is yet to launch in the UK. As a result, it's possible the show won't be available until then or it also could air on Sky Atlantic beforehand, if they buy rights to the series.

When do Heated Rivalry episodes come out?

Heated Rivalry season 1 is six episodes long. The first two episodes came out on November 28th in Canada and the US and the remaining four will air weekly until December 26th.

Check out the full Heated Rivalry season 1 release schedule and episode titles below.

Episode 1: Rookies - November 28th

Episode 2: Olympians - November 28th

Episode 3: ****** - December 5th

Episode 4: Rose - December 12th

Episode 5: I'll Believe in Anything - December 19th

Episode 6: The Cottage - December 26th

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any UK release date updates.

