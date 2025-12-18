How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world. Picture: Crave

By Sam Prance

Heated Rivalry officially has a UK streaming release date. Here's when and where you can watch Heated Rivalry online free.

Heated Rivalry fans assemble. The highly anticipated TV adaptation is available to stream but were can you watch it? And when is Heated Rivalry's UK release date? Here's everything you need to know about streaming the show.

Ever since it was announced that Rachel Reid's popular Game Changers novels were being adapted into a series, fans have been excited to see if the show lives up to its source material. Just like the novels, Heated Rivalry tells the story of competing professional ice hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who have a secret gay romance.

Heated Rivalry premiered on November 28th with episodes dropping weekly in the US and Canada. However, there was no official UK release date or platform...until now. Here's a guide to exactly how you can watch episodes of Heated Rivalry online free in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and all around world.

Heated Rivalry | Official Trailer | HBO Max

How to watch Heated Rivalry in Canada

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian series developed by Crave. If you live in Canada, you can watch the episodes within your Crave subscription at no extra cost. If you don't have Crave, you will need to sign up for it. The first two episodes of the show came out on November 28th and the remaining episodes of season 1 will be released weekly.

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the US

If you live in the US, you can also watch Heated Rivalry as soon as each episode comes out. The TV show is airing on HBO Max with the same release schedule as Crave. This means that you can stream Heated Rivalry on HBO Max in Australia and wherever HBO Max is available. All you need is an HBO Max subscription.

You can also pay to watched Heated Rivalry in the US on Prime and Apple TV.

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK

The wait is over. Sky and NOW have officially acquired Heated Rivalry to air in the UK. The series will start streaming on both services from January 10th. It's currently unclear if episodes will air weekly or be released all at once. To watch them, you will need to subscribe to Sky or NOW.

How to watch Heated Rivalry in the UK. Picture: HBO Max

When do Heated Rivalry episodes come out?

Heated Rivalry season 1 is six episodes long. The first two episodes came out on November 28th in Canada and the US and the remaining four are airing weekly until December 26th.

Check out the full Heated Rivalry season 1 release schedule and episode titles below.

Episode 1: Rookies - November 28th

Episode 2: Olympians - November 28th

Episode 3: ****** - December 5th

Episode 4: Rose - December 12th

Episode 5: I'll Believe in Anything - December 19th

Episode 6: The Cottage - December 26th

