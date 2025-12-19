Heated Rivalry removes fan-fave Ilya and Shane moment from the book

19 December 2025, 16:24

Heated Rivalry removes fan-fave Ilya and Shane moment from the book
Heated Rivalry removes fan-fave Ilya and Shane moment from the book. Picture: Crave
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

A famous exchange between Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander is missing from the TV adaptation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry fans have spotted that a key Ilya and Shane moment from the books has been changed in the show.

If you've read the Heated Rivalry books, you will already know that the series is very loyal to its source material. Not only are some of the scenes taken word for word from the novels, but Shane and Ilya's enemies to lovers romance develops at the same pace. On top of that, Kip and Scott's love story stays true to its book: Game Changers.

However, there are a few notable differences between the show and the books. For example, Ilya's bear tattoo has been removed from the series and Shane doesn't buy a whole apartment in the show just to have sex with Ilya in.

Perhaps most notably though, a fan-fave sex scene between Shane and Ilya has been altered for the TV series.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

For the most part the sex scenes in Heated Rivalry stay true to the book beat for beat but one of Ilya's most important lines has been cut from his first sex scene with Shane in the show. When Shane and Ilya have penetrative sex for the first time in Las Vegas in the books, Ilya says something to Shane in Russian that reveals how he actually feels.

As the scene is told from Shane's perspective in the books, we don't learn what Ilya said in Russian but Rachel Reid has since revealed what he says by publishing the same scene from Ilya's perspective on her website. When Ilya speaks in Russian, he says: "Why does it have to be you? Why are you so perfect? It’s f---ing awful."

In other words, we learn that Ilya is fully falling for Shane. By contrast, the Russian line is never said in the show.

Ilya's Russian line in Heated Rivalry was cut from the Vegas scene with Shane
Ilya's Russian line in Heated Rivalry was cut from the Vegas scene with Shane. Picture: Crave

Heated Rivalry's cast and crew are yet to explain why the line doesn't appear in the show. However, it's likely that the team behind the show wanted to make where Ilya stands with Shane a little less clear to add to the dramatic tension of the show.

By removing the line from the show, it isn't until later that we realise how deep Ilya's feelings are.

What do you think? Are you sad the line was removed?

Read more about Heated Rivalry here:

