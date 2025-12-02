Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes. Picture: Crave

By Sam Prance

Hudson Williams said he had "no boundaries" with Connor Storrie during their nude scenes.

Heated Rivalry actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have opened up about filming the show's wild sex scenes.

If you've read the Heated Rivalry book, you will already know that Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's sex scenes are some of the most explicit sex scenes in erotic fiction history and the series is no different. In fact, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's portrayal of the gay lovers is so convincing that their sex scenes have gone viral online.

How did Hudson and Connor film their sex scenes though? Here's what they've said about their nude TV moments.

Speaking to Offside News about their sex scenes at the Heated Rivalry premiere, Connor said: "I don’t think Hudson or I are particularly squeamish about that." Hudson then confirmed what Connor said by adding: "No boundaries." The actors worked closely with an intimacy coordinator to bring the scenes from the book to life.

Conor added: “From the jump with Jacob and our intimacy coordinator, we were like, ‘You can do whatever you want to me, however you want to me.’" Heated Rivalry episodes 1 and 2 include a nude shower scene, an oral sex scene and an anal sex scene. If the show stays true to the books, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Discussing the scenes on The Society, Storrie said: "Me and Hudson are best friends. Uh, we became really close really quick and it’s way easier to have sex on camera and fall in love with someone if you’re [friends]."

In a separate interview with Xtra, Hudson said: "I’ve had stifling intimacy coordinators before, where sometimes it’s too rehearsed or too restricted to the point where the actors are saying, 'We can go further than this'. I think Chala [our intimacy coordinator] was a good reminder of, 'Okay, you still need to sell this.'"

Showrunner Jacob Tierney also said: "These sex scenes were also very scripted and very specific on the page. I know as an actor that the last thing I want to be told is, “Go at it.” Everything was choreographed."

