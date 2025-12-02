Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

2 December 2025, 17:45 | Updated: 2 December 2025, 17:48

Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes
Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes. Picture: Crave
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Hudson Williams said he had "no boundaries" with Connor Storrie during their nude scenes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have opened up about filming the show's wild sex scenes.

If you've read the Heated Rivalry book, you will already know that Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's sex scenes are some of the most explicit sex scenes in erotic fiction history and the series is no different. In fact, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's portrayal of the gay lovers is so convincing that their sex scenes have gone viral online.

How did Hudson and Connor film their sex scenes though? Here's what they've said about their nude TV moments.

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

Speaking to Offside News about their sex scenes at the Heated Rivalry premiere, Connor said: "I don’t think Hudson or I are particularly squeamish about that." Hudson then confirmed what Connor said by adding: "No boundaries." The actors worked closely with an intimacy coordinator to bring the scenes from the book to life.

Conor added: “From the jump with Jacob and our intimacy coordinator, we were like, ‘You can do whatever you want to me, however you want to me.’" Heated Rivalry episodes 1 and 2 include a nude shower scene, an oral sex scene and an anal sex scene. If the show stays true to the books, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Discussing the scenes on The Society, Storrie said: "Me and Hudson are best friends. Uh, we became really close really quick and it’s way easier to have sex on camera and fall in love with someone if you’re [friends]."

Hudson Williams said he had "no boundaries" with Connor Storrie during their nude scenes.
Hudson Williams said he had "no boundaries" with Connor Storrie during their nude scenes. Picture: Crave

In a separate interview with Xtra, Hudson said: "I’ve had stifling intimacy coordinators before, where sometimes it’s too rehearsed or too restricted to the point where the actors are saying, 'We can go further than this'. I think Chala [our intimacy coordinator] was a good reminder of, 'Okay, you still need to sell this.'"

Showrunner Jacob Tierney also said: "These sex scenes were also very scripted and very specific on the page. I know as an actor that the last thing I want to be told is, “Go at it.” Everything was choreographed."

Read more about Heated Rivalry here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Ant and Dec promo image and I'm A Celeb 2024 winner Danny Jones pictured celebrating.

When is the I'm A Celeb 2025 final?

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storie and Hudson Williams' sexualities

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' sexualities
Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed

Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed

The reason why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler has been explained

Here's why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler with new actress

Stranger Things 5 will be released in cinemas

Stranger Things 5 finale tickets, theatres, prices and where to watch

Vogue's promo image and pictured hugging her manager at the bridge.

Why I'm A Celeb's Vogue made jungle exit without husband Spencer Matthews

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured in the jungle.

How much was Aitch paid for I'm A Celeb?

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits