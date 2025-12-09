Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

9 December 2025, 16:55

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes
Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes. Picture: Crave
Sam Prance

Sam Prance

Shane and Ilya's sex scenes in Heated Rivalry require intense preparation by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter has opened up about how Shane and Ilya's sex scenes are filmed.

As soon as Heated Rivalry debuted on Crave and HBO Max in November, viewers couldn't get over how realistic and steamy all the sex scenes are. In the first two episodes, Shane Hunter and Ilya Rozanov go from ice hockey rivals to secret gay lovers and actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have no qualms bringing their passion to life.

How do Heated Rivalry safeguard Hudson and Connor's sex scenes and nude scenes to make sure that both of the actors are comfortable? It turns out that there's a number of props, secret garments and rules in place.

Discussing the sex scene props in Heated Rivalry with Elle, intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter said: "Oh yeah, there’s all kinds of options." Discussing a scene in the show where Hudson rests his head on Connor's lap, Chala explained: "What they are wearing, in that moment, for example, can be an intimacy garment that has padding."

Adding context, Chala revealed: "There’s a piece of foam padding called a padded pouch that you put inside of the intimacy garment. I had a kit of all kinds of pasties and intimacy garments, scissors. I also have different layers of thickness if we need to add more padding for an actor’s comfort for the action to take place."

However, it isn't all props. Some of the scenes are a bit of an optical illusion: "Or we would find a different anchor point. It might look like Hudson is rubbing his face in Connor’s crotch, but some of the time, he’s anchoring his forehead to just above Connor’s crotch. There’s all kinds of simulation going on."

Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry
Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry. Picture: Crave

Chala also said that a lof of preparation for sex scenes is involved: "I certainly try to have everything as spelled out as I can on the day. There are also now legal requirements under the unions. If it’s referring to nudity or simulated sex, it goes in a rider—a contract that articulates what the performer has and hasn’t consented to."

Chala then added: "I really work hard to try to ensure there are no big surprises or large changes, because often, actors might be mentally or physically preparing for a scene that contains intimate content or nudity for week."

