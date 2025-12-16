Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

By Sam Prance

"Actors are so afraid of doing the wrong thing, or of hurting their fellow actor, or of crossing a boundary."

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter has explained how she intervenes if an actor gets aroused on set.

As soon as Heated Rivalry debuted in November, sex scenes from the gay ice hockey drama went viral online. Fans couldn't get enough of the incredible chemistry between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Not to mention, the scenes were so realistic that viewers wondered how they were filmed.

Since the show has become a huge success, intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter has opened up about how the sex scenes are filmed. Now, she's revealed what happens if someone gets turned on while acting in a sex sex scene.

Speaking to Elle, Chala said that it's pretty normal for actors to get aroused when imitating sex on screen. She said: "I make that a part of my introductory conversations. It’s important to say that the body sometimes doesn’t know the difference. We’re also just human beings who are made up of muscle tissue and nerve endings."

As for what she advises actors to do in those cases, Chala explained: "I always break it down like that and say, if you need to call a pause for any reason, including if you become unintentionally aroused, or you just need to adjust something because the placement isn’t working for you, or because you have to pee, do it."

She added: "Actors are so afraid of doing the wrong thing, or of hurting their fellow actor, or of crossing a boundary. Everyone is so deeply concerned about everyone else’s well-being. I name it so that people don’t feel like they’ve done something horribly wrong."

Chala also said it's important to make sure other actors know they can pause a shoot if someone gets aroused with them: "If you think that might be happening to your partner and you feel uncomfortable, you can also call for a pause."

Discussing how her process relates to Heated Rivalry, Chala said: "It happens a lot less [often] than one might think. What people have seen in Heated Rivalry doesn’t look technical, I hope. It certainly doesn’t look technical to me. It looks emotional and free. But, when we’re setting these scenes up, it’s incredibly technical."

She ended by saying: "I think Connor may have said this in one interview: It’s not ultimately that sexy. It’s quite challenging sometimes for you to do it correctly."

