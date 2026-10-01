Adults star Jack Innanen explains why he pulled out of Heated Rivalry season 2

Adults star Jack Innanen reveals why he pulled out of Heated Rivalry season 2. Picture: John Nacion/FX via Getty Images, Crave

By Sam Prance

Heated Rivalry originally cast the Paul Baker actor in season 2 but who was he meant to play? Was it Troy Barrett?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry season 2 has multiple iconic new cast members and one of them was almost Adults star Jack Innanen.

Ever since Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid confirmed that season 2 would introduce several new characters to the show, including Role Model's Troy and Harris, fans have been desperate to know who would play them. In fact, there were fan campaigns online for Jack Innanen, who plays Paul Baker in Adults, to take on the role of Troy Barrett.

In April, Jack confirmed that he was in "conversations" to join the Heated Rivalry cast for season 2 and it was later revealed that he was booked before dropping out. Now, Jack has explained why he ended up leaving the show.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

Who was Jack Innanen cast as in Heated Rivalry?

In a new interview with Variety, Jack explained that he was cast but had to quit due to scheduling conflicts. Jack said: "It was such a cool show. And it didn’t work out, but everyone involved, I love so deeply and admire. I’m really happy for them, and happy that they get to do what they’re doing and keep making great stuff for the motherland."

As for which role, Jack was set to play, neither he nor the Heated Rivalry team have confirmed. When asked: "Would you have had a love scene? And with who?", Jack replied: "I don’t know what I can say about any of that. But I love everyone involved. It’s a pretty kick-ass crew."

Heated Rivalry season 2 will incorporate the love story of grumpy hockey player Troy Barrett and his social media manager Harris Drover. Many fans believed that Jack was cast as Troy but it's possible that he was set to play a different character.

Who will play Troy and Harris in Heated Rivalry season 2?

Julie and the Phantoms actor Charlie Gillespie has been cast as Troy in Heated Rivalry season 2 and Generation actor Justice Smith will play his love interest Harris. Young Royals actor Edvyn Ryding will also be joining the show as Luca.

Meanwhile, Emily Hampshire will play Vanessa, Robert Naylor will play Wyatt, Sabrina Jalees will play Farah and Priyanka will play Tarek.

What do you think? Are you sad Jack Innanen won't be in Heated Rivalry season 2?

Read more Heated Rivalry news here:

Lili Reinhart Ranks ‘Riverdale’ Seasons & Talks BTS And ‘The Love Hypothesis’ | My Life In 20

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more.

Start your free trial on Global Player.