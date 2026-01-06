Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay hockey couple

Heated Rivalry season 2 will introduce fans to a new gay ice hockey couple. Picture: Crave

By Sam Prance

The Heated Rivalry books all revolve around different characters and season 2 will adapt a new book in the franchise.

Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has teased that season 2 will feature a brand new couple for fans to obsess over.

It's no secret that the TV adaptation of Heated Rivalry has introduced a whole new audience to Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Just like the book, Heated Rivalry tells the story of two rival hockey players who secretly fall in love. It also introduces fans to Scott Hunter and Kip Grady who first appeared in Rachel Reid's book Game Changers.

However, what you may not know is that Heated Rivalry is the second instalment in the Game Changers series and it isn't until the sixth and final book, The Long Game, that we find out what's next for Shane and Ilya.

Now, Rachel Reid has revealed which books (and couples) Heated Rivalry season 2 will incorporate and focus on.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

Speaking to Variety about Heated Rivalry season 2, Rachel assuaged any fears that Shane and Ilya won't be in it. She said: "Obviously, the focus has to stay on Ilya and Shane. We’re not going to do Season 2 and it’s a totally different couple. It wouldn’t be very popular."

She then explained that they will also be working to include more of Scott and Kip: "Not that we weren’t expecting it, but I think we’re all surprised at how popular Scott and Kip were. So now it’s, 'OK, how do you get more Scott and Kip?'"

As for which Game Changers books season 2 will adapt, Rachel revealed: "I think it’s going to be mostly The Long Game...but there’s another book Role Model that kind of overlaps it." Role Model is about a brand new couple.

She added: "So I’m hoping that we’ll get both stories told at the same time. I don’t think there’s another way you could do it."

Rachel Reid's Role Model tells the love story of Troy Barrett and Harris Drover. Picture: Carina Press

What is Rachel Reid's Role Model about?

Set in the same universe as Heated Rivalry, Role Model tells the story of a grumpy hockey player named Troy Barrett who is transferred to the worst team in the league. To help build Tory's online presence, he is matched with a peppy social media manger named Harris Drover and it isn't long before sparks fly between them and they fall in love.

Based on Rachel's comments, Heated Rivalry season 2 will likely explore Troy and Harris' secret romance alongside Shane and Ilya's story. It also appears that we'll see more of Scott and Kip and their relationship beyond the Game Changers books.

Discussing Heated Rivalry season 2 further, Rachel stated: "I’m hoping we get more episodes. I’d go as high as 12, but maybe if it was just eight or 10, that would be nice."

