3 February 2026, 17:55 | Updated: 3 February 2026, 19:07

Heated Rivalry creator reveals how many episodes season 2 will have.
Sam Prance

Sam Prance

Fans were hoping for Heated Rivalry season 2 to have more episodes and now we have an answer.

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has responded to fan requests for season 2 to include more than six episodes.

Ever since Heated Rivalry season 1 finished airing, fans have been desperate to see more of Shane and Ilya's romance on screen. Not only that but Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid also told Variety that she wants season 2 to be longer: "I’m hoping we get more episodes. I’d go as high as 12, but maybe if it was just eight or 10, that would be nice."

However, Jacob Tierney has now revealed how many episodes will be in season 2 and his answer may surprise you.

How long will Heated Rivalry season 2 be?

François Arnaud plays shag, marry, kill with Heated Rivalry

How many episodes will Heated Rivalry season 2 have?

Speaking to LA Times about fans wanting more episodes in Heated Rivalry season 2, Jacob had a frank response. He said: "I don’t need to do 10." Explaining his reasoning, he then added: "I would always rather tighten the belt than get loosey-goosey. I would rather be like, ‘Let’s see how much story we can pack into these episodes.’"

Similarly, executive producer Brendan Brady added: "We want everybody to be left yearning. That’s what everybody loves about this show. Less is more!" Jacob also confirmed that he doesn't see himself ever creating more than six episodes per Heated Rivalry season.

In other words, Heated Rivalry season 2 looks set to have six episodes just like season 1.

How many episodes will Heated Rivalry season 2 have? Picture: Crave

In the same interview, Jacob teased that more characters will be coming to the Heated Rivalry universe in season 2: "Just like you can’t tell the story without Scott Hunter, you can’t really tell the story without Troy Barrett". Troy is a grumpy professional hockey player in Rachel Reid's novel Role Model with his own queer romance.

As for who might play Troy and his love interest, it won't be a Hollywood name. Jacob said: "We need Canadian talent, and we love Canadian talent. It’s not a burden, but it’s also something we literally have to do to get our financing."

What do you think? Are you excited for Heated Rivalry season 2?

