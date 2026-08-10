Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism

Heated Rivalry author defends Troy and Harris casting in season 2 following criticism. Picture: Crave, Carina Press

By Sam Prance

Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith will play the roles of Troy and Harris in Heated Rivalry season 2 but people are complaining about differences between the actors and the characters in the book.

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Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has shut down any negative discourse surrounding the casting of Troy and Harris.

On August 7th, Crave Canada officially announced that Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith will play the coveted roles of Troy Barrett and Harris Drover in Heated Rivalry season 2. The two characters are the focus of Rachel Reid's hit book Role Model and their adorable will-they-won't-they romance crosses over with Shane and Ilya's story.

Charlie Gillespie is best known for playing Luke in Julie and the Phantoms. Meanwhile, Justice has appeared in films like Detective Pikachu and shows like The Get Down and Generation. For the most part, the casting has been met with excitement from fans with many people praising Crave for casting a person of colour as Harris.

However, some readers of the book have complained that Justice isn't the right body shape to play Harris who is plus-size in the books. Now, Rachel Reid and Justice have taken to Instagram to directly address the criticism.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

As soon as the casting was announced, people took to Instagram to share their concern over the casting of Harris.

In the comments, a fan said: "As a pudgy non athletic gay boy who grew up on an apple orchard I’m a bit heartbroken, I can’t lie. I love Justice and I know he will be amazing but losing that connection to Harris is bittersweet."

Another wrote: "Bittersweet casting for Harris. Happy to see a person of colour, but sad he’s not on the thicker side like in the books. Was really hoping for that specifically."

Someone also said: "Disappointed that Harris won’t be a plus sized baddie…I really resonated with his character."

Showrunner Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady have discussed the casting in a joint statement.

They said: “Rachel Reid has given us two beautifully layered characters in Harris and Troy who you can’t help but root for. From the start of the casting process, we knew we were looking for actors who could create something truly special together and bring that same depth and heart to the screen.

Justice and Charlie do exactly that. They immediately connected with the vulnerability and resilience at the core of these characters, bringing an instinctive understanding of who Harris and Troy are."

A for Rachel, she took to Instagram stories to shut down the backlash writing: "Thinking about all the people last summer who told me the casting for Ilya and Shane was wrong and bad…"

Justice has also spoken out personally. Taking to Instagram stories, he said: "I am moved by the support and love I’m getting from fans in my DMs, fans who have welcomed me with open arms and who already feel a responsibility to protect me. I am beyond excited for the experience.”

He added: “I will take good care of him if you give me the chance.”

Read more Heated Rivalry news here:

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