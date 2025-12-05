Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

By Sam Prance

The first Heated Rivalry book, Game Changer, is all about Scott Hunter and Kip Grady's dramatic love story.

Heated Rivalry has just introduced fans to Scott Hunter and Kip Grady but do they actually end up with each other?

After winning over fans with Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's secret romance in episodes 1 and 2, Heated Rivalry has now flipped the script and put out a bottle episode about Scott Hunter and Kip Grady. If you've read the books, you will know that the first Heated Rivalry book, Game Changer, is about Scott and Kip's dramatic relationship.

Heated Rivalry episode 3 sees Scott and Kip meet for the first time and quickly fall in love...but are they endgame?

WARNING: Heated Rivalry spoilers below

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

Just like episode 3, Game Changer sees American hockey captain Scott Hunter and smoothie barista Kip Grady meet by chance when Kip serves Scott a smoothie. Sparks immediately fly between the pair and it isn't long before Scott returns and starts a secret, steamy relationship with Kip.

However, it isn't long before things sour. While Scott and Kip fall deeper and deeper in love, Kip struggles with Scott being in the closet. Not being able to tell those closest to him about his relationship and lying to his dad weighs on him to the point where he breaks up with Scott.

However, Kip and Scott's love story isn't over. The series condenses their relationship arc but, after they break up, Scott is miserable. He decides to come out to his friends and gets back with Kip and meets Kip's family as his boyfriend.

After winning the Stanley Cup final, Scott beckons Kip to meet on the ice and they kiss acting as Scott's public coming out. Scott and Kip later get engaged and married living happily ever after.

Whether or not we see Scott come out in Heated Rivalry season 1 is yet to be seen.

