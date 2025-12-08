Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Scott and Kip sex scenes from episode 3

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Scott and Kip sex scenes from episode 3. Picture: Crave

By Sam Prance

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud says the sex scenes with Robbie G.K. may appear in future episodes.

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud has let slip that over "two days" of sex scenes were filmed that aren't in episode 3.

After setting hearts racing with Shane and Ilya's steamy secret gay romance in episodes 1 and 2, Heated Rivalry has left fans in tears with its moving bottle episode about smoothie barista Kip Grady and ice hockey superstar Scott Hunter. The episode is based on the first Heated Rivalry book Game Changers and it's an emotional one.

However, some fans have been left a bit disappointed that many of Scott and Kip's sex scenes from the book didn't make it to the show. Now, Scott actor François Arnaud has confirmed that he actually filmed more intimate sex scenes with Robbie G.K., who plays Kip, but they were ultimately removed from the episode.

Discussing the episode with Entertainment Weekly, François said: "There isn't that much sex in our episode. We shot a lot more than there is. I don't know, maybe they're saving it for later, but we shot a lot, like two days of sex scenes. We knew we wanted it to be sweet, sometimes clumsy, joyful, and easy, and not for an audience."

François then revealed that he was worried about the tone when he signed on: "At first I was like, 'Is Jacob Tierney, who I've known for 17 years as an intellectual, doing soft porn?' I was like, 'What is this?'"

However, he added: "And then he really turns it on its head. Hot sex is great, but he uses hot sex as a way into so much more than that."

As for why the scenes were cut, François told TV Guide: "I don't know. They're just shorter. The episode was too long and they had to cut into it, but we sure as hell shot them! And people can freeze frame too many things for my liking."

He continued: "It's a completely different style of sex. We see just as much nudity as in the other ones. It's not built like this kind of titillating eroticism in the same way that their sex scenes in the first two episodes are."

François also teased that we will see more of Scott and Kip: "I think the left curve of Episode 3 indicates a little bit also that we're going to see other angles of this story."

Scott and Kip in Heated Rivalry. Picture: Crave

François ended by saying: "What changes the game for Shane and Ilya happens later in the season, and I would say that the emotional climax of the season involves all of these characters, and the stories are intimately connected."

He then clarified: "It's not a foursome!"

