Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K.'s age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

5 December 2025, 12:43 | Updated: 5 December 2025, 14:45

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K. age, height, past roles, where he's from and more
Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K. age, height, past roles, where he's from and more. Picture: Crave, @robsgk via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who plays Kip Grady in Heated Rivalry? Here's everything you need to know about rising star Robbie G.K.

Heated Rivalry episode 3 introduces fans to Kip Grady but who plays the beloved smoothie barista? Meet Robbie G.K.

Fans of Rachel Reid's Game Changer have long waited to see Kip Grady's romance with American ice hockey captain Scott Hunter on screen and Heated Rivalry finally brings their relationship to life in a bottle episode. Kip Grady is a gay art-loving smoothie barista who starts dating Scott in secret after a flirtatious chance encounter at work.

Fans can't get enough of Robbie G.K.'s portrayal of the beloved character. What movies and shows has Robbie G.K. been in before though? Here's every thing you need to know about Robbie including his age, height and more.

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

How old is Robbie G.K.?

Robbie G.K. is 29 years old. His birthday is July 25th 1996 which makes him a Leo. This makes him younger than his Heated Rivalry co-star Francois Arnaud. In the Heated Rivalry book, Robbie's character is born on March 9th, 1991 making Kip around 26 when he meets Scott for the first time in the series.

How tall is Robbie G.K.?

According to IMDb, Robbie G.K. is 1.73m tall which is 5ft 8. In comparison to his Heated Rivalry co-star Francois Arnaud, Robbie is five inches shorter. He is also shorter than Kip who is written as 6 ft in the books.

Where is Robbie G.K. from?

Robbie G.K. is a Candian actor. He grew up in Port Credit, Ontario, and went to the Etobicoke School of the Arts before becoming a professional actor.

What movies and TV shows has Robbie G.K. been in?

Robbie G.K. got his first on screen credit in 2013 playing Charlie in the Canadian teen show The Next Step. He's since had roles in shows like Utopia Falls and The Community Players. Most recently, Robbie played Riley, Grace's will they won't they love interest, in Overcompensating. Robbie appears in three episodes of the Prime drama.

What is Robbie G.K.'s full name?

Robbie G.K.'s full name is Robbie Graham-Kuntz. Robbie shortened his name for his acting career in 2023.

Who is Robbie G.K. dating?

As it stands, Robbie G.K. currently appears to be single. However, he could be dating someone in private.

Does Robbie G.K. have Instagram?

Robbie G.K. regularly shares glimpses of his life and work on Instagram. Follow him via @robsgk to see all his latest posts.

