Heated Rivalry author reveals show's success is helping her afford treatment for Parkinson’s

13 January 2026, 15:04

Rachel Reid at the Heated Rivalry premiere and Shane and Ilya pictured looking close.
Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid shares impact TV adaptation has had on treatment. Picture: Getty & Sky

By Lily Bell

Rachel Reid is now able to meet with a top Parkinson’s expert after battling the disease for two years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has revealed in a new interview that the show's success is helping her afford treatment for Parkinson's disease.

It's no secret that the world has fallen in love with Heated Rivalry and the steamy romance between fictional hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. However, what you may not know is that the TV show has been a huge lifeline for 45-year-old author Rachel Reid.

Two years ago, Rachel was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurological disorder that can cause tremors, slow movement and muscle stiffness. Unfortunately, she's said that the disease has impacted her ability to write.

However, Rachel has now shared an update on her health and revealed how the global success of Heated Rivalry has positively impacted her treatment.

Connor Storrie, Hudson WIlliams, and Rachel Reid pictured smiling at a book signing.
Connor Storrie and Hudson WIlliams with author Rachel Reid. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Variety magazine, Rachel explained that everything changed for her when Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney discussing her condition during a CNN interview. The following day, Rachel was contacted by a “top Parkinson’s expert” in the world who offered to help her.

She added: "I’ve never gotten to talk to a Parkinson’s expert. I’ve been on a five-year waiting list here because I live in a very small place."

Rachel proudly shared that, for the first time ever, she now has a Parkinson’s expert, a neurologist and appointments scheduled to discuss her treatment plan. Not only that but since a change in medication, Rachel has been sleeping better which in turn helps with her writing.

The author also opened up about the symptoms she faces. She said: "It’s making it hard to write because I can barely control a mouse. I can’t type for very long. It’s hard for me to sit in a chair for very long. I need to figure out new ways to write. I don’t know if that will be voice to text.

"It doesn’t feel natural, but I need to figure out something because it is taking me a very long time to write now."

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

In the same interview, Rachel also teased that season 2 will feature a brand new couple for fans to obsess over - although Ilya and Shane will still remain the main focus.

She said: "We’re not going to do Season 2 and it’s a totally different couple. It wouldn’t be very popular."

Read more about Heated Rivalry here:

