Heated Rivalry movie release date, cast, book plot, news and trailer

Heated Rivalry movie release date, cast, plot details, news and trailer. Picture: Crave

By Sam Prance

A new Heated Rivalry movie is reportedly coming to cinemas in 2027 but who will be in it and which book is it based on?

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Heated Rivalry fans assemble! The show is reportedly getting its own movie and its coming out sooner than you think.

As soon as Heated Rivalry debuted on Crave in 2025, it immediately became a global viral sensation. People couldn't get enough of the secret romance between rival hockey stars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). Not to mention, characters like Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.).

In fact, Heated Rivalry is so popular that episodes are being shown in cinemas and now, there are reports that a new Heated Rivalry film is in the works. Scroll down to find out everything we know about the the Heated Rivalry movie including the release date, cast, central couple, book plot details, news, trailers and more.

François Arnaud plays shag, marry, kill with Heated Rivalry

When does the Heated Rivalry movie come out?

According to Deadline, Heated Rivalry seasons 2 and 3 are being filmed back to back and a movie will be filmed right after they officially wrap filming in December. The media news outlet has teased: "Described as a Christmas special or a holiday-themed episode, it is planned for a theatrical release next December."

In other words, there will be a Heated Rivalry movie in cinemas next holiday season. It's currently unclear if it will be distributed worldwide and how long it will show in cinemas for. Based on it being a Crave/HBO product, we imagine the film will be added to streaming after its theatrical release.

What is the Heated Rivalry movie about?

As mentioned above, the new Heated Rivalry movie will essentially be a Christmas special of the show. However, the series' main couple, Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) will not feature in it. Instead, the upcoming film will allegedly focus on Scott (François Arnaud) and Kip (Robbie G.K.).

As their book Game Changer has already been adapted in season 1, it's unclear what story will be told in the film. It's possible that it will cover their wedding or something that hasn't been explored in Rachel Reid's novels yet.

What is the Heated Rivalry movie about? Picture: Crave

Who will be in the Heated Rivalry movie cast?

As it stands, no Heated Rivalry movie cast details have been reported outside of François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady. However, we imagine that more familiar faces from the Heated Rivalry universe will appear in the film.

It's possible that fans will finally see Eric and Kyle from Common Goal on the big screen as they crossover with Scott and Kip's story.

Is there a Heated Rivalry movie trailer?

With filming yet to begin, there are no Heated Rivalry movie trailers just yet.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

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