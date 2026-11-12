Heated Rivalry movie release date, cast, book plot, news and trailer

12 November 2026, 13:38

Heated Rivalry movie release date, cast, plot details, news and trailer
Heated Rivalry movie release date, cast, plot details, news and trailer. Picture: Crave
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

A new Heated Rivalry movie is reportedly coming to cinemas in 2027 but who will be in it and which book is it based on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry fans assemble! The show is reportedly getting its own movie and its coming out sooner than you think.

As soon as Heated Rivalry debuted on Crave in 2025, it immediately became a global viral sensation. People couldn't get enough of the secret romance between rival hockey stars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). Not to mention, characters like Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.).

In fact, Heated Rivalry is so popular that episodes are being shown in cinemas and now, there are reports that a new Heated Rivalry film is in the works. Scroll down to find out everything we know about the the Heated Rivalry movie including the release date, cast, central couple, book plot details, news, trailers and more.

François Arnaud plays shag, marry, kill with Heated Rivalry

When does the Heated Rivalry movie come out?

According to Deadline, Heated Rivalry seasons 2 and 3 are being filmed back to back and a movie will be filmed right after they officially wrap filming in December. The media news outlet has teased: "Described as a Christmas special or a holiday-themed episode, it is planned for a theatrical release next December."

In other words, there will be a Heated Rivalry movie in cinemas next holiday season. It's currently unclear if it will be distributed worldwide and how long it will show in cinemas for. Based on it being a Crave/HBO product, we imagine the film will be added to streaming after its theatrical release.

What is the Heated Rivalry movie about?

As mentioned above, the new Heated Rivalry movie will essentially be a Christmas special of the show. However, the series' main couple, Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) will not feature in it. Instead, the upcoming film will allegedly focus on Scott (François Arnaud) and Kip (Robbie G.K.).

As their book Game Changer has already been adapted in season 1, it's unclear what story will be told in the film. It's possible that it will cover their wedding or something that hasn't been explored in Rachel Reid's novels yet.

What is the Heated Rivalry movie about?
What is the Heated Rivalry movie about? Picture: Crave

Who will be in the Heated Rivalry movie cast?

As it stands, no Heated Rivalry movie cast details have been reported outside of François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady. However, we imagine that more familiar faces from the Heated Rivalry universe will appear in the film.

It's possible that fans will finally see Eric and Kyle from Common Goal on the big screen as they crossover with Scott and Kip's story.

Is there a Heated Rivalry movie trailer?

With filming yet to begin, there are no Heated Rivalry movie trailers just yet.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Heated Rivalry news here:

WATCH: Robert Irwin Answers Increasingly Chaotic Questions

Robert Irwin Answers Increasingly Chaotic Questions | ‘What The Deck?’

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more.

Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother's Twinks has opened up about a teenage trauma which has left her wuthout teeth

Big Brother runner-up Twinks reveals heartbreaking reason behind false teeth

I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up has been confirmed and the official pictures have been unveiled

I'm A Celebrity 2026 late arrival 'confirmed'

MAFS Australia's future on Channel 4 has been revealed

Is MAFS Australia coming back? Channel 4 confirm future of show

who's on I'm A Celebrity 2026

I'm A Celebrity 2026 full confirmed line-up revealed

Big Brother's Frankie's mystery girlfriend has been revealed

Big Brother's Frankie's mystery girlfriend has been revealed

ITV insider reveals frontrunners in discussions to become the new Love Island host

Frontrunners for Maya Jama's Love Island hosting gig revealed

Love Island

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman pictured winning the show and with fellow finalist Twinks Burnett.

Big Brother 2026 voting percentages reveal shocking percentage gap between Rochelle & Twinks
Why Philip isn't at the Big Brother reunion explained

Real reason why Philip isn't at the Big Brother reunion

Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother UK's Catrin

Who is Big Brother UK's Catrin Richards? Age, job and where she's from

Big Brother UK's Pauline Adeyemo promo image and in the house.

Who is Big Brother UK's Pauline Adeyemo? Age, job, where she's from and more

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits