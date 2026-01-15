Heated Rivalry inspires real-life hockey player Jesse Korteum to come out as gay

Jesse Korteum credits Heated Rivalry with helping give him the confidence to come out publicly.

Heated Rivalry has inspired a real-life ice hockey player named Jesse Korteum to come out as gay in a moving post.

As soon as Heated Rivalry debuted in the US and Canada, fans praised the show for exploring what it might be like to be an LGBTQ+ professional hockey player. In fact, Shane star Hudson Williams has revealed that Heated Rivalry has had such a positive impact on viewers that closeted professional athletes have reached out to him on Instagram.

Now, junior league player Jesse Korteum, who previously walked from hockey over struggles with his sexuality, has come out as gay and credited Heated Rivalry with helping him have the confidence to live as his authentic self.

Taking to Facebook on January 13th, Jesse wrote: "I am a private person. Those who know me best know that I don’t share much if anything publicly on social media, but lately, something has sparked in me (ok – yes credit to Heated Rivalry). I realised it is finally time to share a journey I have kept close to the vest for a long time."

He added: "As a young teenager, I carried a weight that did not seem to fit into [the world of hockey], and I lived in a constant state of dichotomy. I loved the game, but I lived with a persistent fear. I wondered how I could be gay and still play such a tough and masculine sport."

Discussing his professional life, he said: "I spent every week in a locker room with guys I respected, yet I still did not feel safe enough to tell them who I truly was. When the conversation turned to wives, families, or dating, I would quickly change the subject."

Jesse then revealed that he has now found belonging and comfort in his own skin. He said: "I want to speak to the athletes out there who are still in the closet. I want you to know that there is hope and you are not alone."

Speaking to Out further, Jesse said: "I know many closeted and gay men in the hockey world are being hit hard by Heated Rivalry's success. Never in my life did I think something so positive and loving could come from such a masculine sport. I've struggled the last few weeks to put these emotions into words.

"Today, I took the step to finally tell my hockey journey and my story. I'm beyond grateful for all the positive comments I've received from past teammates and high school teammates."

