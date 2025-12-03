Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo. Picture: @hudsonwilliamsofficial via Instagram, Crave

By Sam Prance

The actors behind Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov have just paid tribute to Heated Rivarly in the funniest way.

Heated Rivalry fans are losing it over Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's matching tattoo inspired by the TV show.

If you've watched Heated Rivalry, you will already know that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have an unmatched on screen chemistry. In the erotic queer drama, Hudson and Connor play Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two rival ice hockey players who have a secret gay romance...and every scene between them is filled with sexual tension.

While filming Heated Rivalry, Hudson and Connor became so close that they got a NSFW matching tattoo together.

Before Heated Rivalry came out, Hudson Williams took to his personal Instagram page to share a now-archived post where he shows off a matching tattoo he got with his co-star Connor Storrie after filming season 1. The tattoo is a hilarious reference to Hudson and Connor's performances as Shane and Ilya in the show.

In the photograph that Hudson shared, you can see that Hudson and Connor both have tattoos of the phrase "sex sells" in the same font. Hudson has the words tattooed on his upper left thigh. Meanwhile, Connor got "sex sells" tattooed on left angle with a black heart surrounding the phrase.

Since Heated Rivalry premiered on November 28th, multiple of Hudson and Connor's sex and nude scenes in the show have gone viral proving that their tattoo rings true. People cannot get enough of the palpable on-screen dynamic between the actors.

Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney actually told Out that Connor was cast because of Hudson. He said: "Hudson told me, 'The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f--- me.'"

Hudson added: "There was an inexplicable X-factor that felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be."

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's matching tattoo. Picture: @hudsonwilliamsofficial via Instagram

Describing his friendship with Connor in an interview with The Permanent Rain Press, Hudson described Connor as a "beautiful, sensitive, little, radical artist boy who is to be treated with the utmost care and only hugs and friendliness because he can't handle anything else and that is perfect."

He continued: "That is how everyone should treat him, if they don't treat him that way, they should die...they should stub their toe. I change it."

As for the tattoo, he said: "We felt that was the cherry on top of our friendship. It was what needed to be done."

