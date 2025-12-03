Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo

3 December 2025, 17:49 | Updated: 3 December 2025, 18:03

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo. Picture: @hudsonwilliamsofficial via Instagram, Crave
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The actors behind Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov have just paid tribute to Heated Rivarly in the funniest way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry fans are losing it over Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's matching tattoo inspired by the TV show.

If you've watched Heated Rivalry, you will already know that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have an unmatched on screen chemistry. In the erotic queer drama, Hudson and Connor play Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two rival ice hockey players who have a secret gay romance...and every scene between them is filled with sexual tension.

While filming Heated Rivalry, Hudson and Connor became so close that they got a NSFW matching tattoo together.

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

Before Heated Rivalry came out, Hudson Williams took to his personal Instagram page to share a now-archived post where he shows off a matching tattoo he got with his co-star Connor Storrie after filming season 1. The tattoo is a hilarious reference to Hudson and Connor's performances as Shane and Ilya in the show.

In the photograph that Hudson shared, you can see that Hudson and Connor both have tattoos of the phrase "sex sells" in the same font. Hudson has the words tattooed on his upper left thigh. Meanwhile, Connor got "sex sells" tattooed on left angle with a black heart surrounding the phrase.

Since Heated Rivalry premiered on November 28th, multiple of Hudson and Connor's sex and nude scenes in the show have gone viral proving that their tattoo rings true. People cannot get enough of the palpable on-screen dynamic between the actors.

Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney actually told Out that Connor was cast because of Hudson. He said: "Hudson told me, 'The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f--- me.'"

Hudson added: "There was an inexplicable X-factor that felt realer than what I thought it could possibly be."

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's matching tattoo
Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's matching tattoo. Picture: @hudsonwilliamsofficial via Instagram

Describing his friendship with Connor in an interview with The Permanent Rain Press, Hudson described Connor as a "beautiful, sensitive, little, radical artist boy who is to be treated with the utmost care and only hugs and friendliness because he can't handle anything else and that is perfect."

He continued: "That is how everyone should treat him, if they don't treat him that way, they should die...they should stub their toe. I change it."

As for the tattoo, he said: "We felt that was the cherry on top of our friendship. It was what needed to be done."

Read more about Heated Rivalry here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Jack's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured pin the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne's opens up about his invisible health battle

Ant and Dec promo image and I'm A Celeb 2024 winner Danny Jones pictured celebrating.

When does'm A Celeb 2025 finish? ITV confirm final date

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

Wicked: For Good fans uncover mind-blowing Glinda easter egg at the start of the film

Wicked: For Good fans uncover mind-blowing Glinda easter egg at the start of the film

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.

MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Stanger Things creators explain why they changed how Vecna looks in season 5

Stanger Things creators explain why Vecna has a snatched waist in season 5

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

Kelly Brook in her I'm A Celeb exit interview and Kelly Brook will milk bottles

I'm A Celeb fans lose it over Kelly Brook's iconic exit confession

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits