Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first

5 January 2026, 17:06

Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first
Heated Rivalry author thought Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were wrong for Shane and Ilya at first. Picture: @hudsonwilliamsofficial via Instagram, Harold Feng/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Rachel Reid has explained why she initially had reservations about Heated Rivalry's main actors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has revealed why she originally thought that Shane and Ilya were both poorly cast.

It's impossible to imagine Heated Rivalry without Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Not only do the actors portray Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov perfectly but they also capture the chemistry that features in the original Rachel Reid books. In fact, fans are just obsessed with Hudson and Connor now as they are with their characters.

However, in spite of this, Rachel Reid took some convincing that Hudson and Connor were both right for the roles.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

Talking to Variety, Rachel admitted that Hudson wasn't who she initially had in mind to play Shane. She explained: "At first, not quite, because I was just looking at still images of them [on Instagram]. Hudson had a lot of pictures where he looked like a badass and he was smoking or showing off all of his tattoos. I was like, 'I’m not seeing it.'"

As for Connor, Rachel revealed that she was originally set on a Russian actor playing Ilya: "I know that [showrunner] Jacob [Tierney] was very excited about Connor. But it was a thing where we said that he pretty much has to be actually Russian because if he’s not, it’s going to be so distracting. People will be able to tell."

Rachel added: "The whole thing falls apart if he’s not believably Russian. So when he told me, “Well, he’s American and does not have Russian heritage, but he’s really good,” I was like, “Well, OK, if you say so.”"

Connor Storrie and Hudson WIlliams as Ilya and Shane in Heated Rivalry
Connor Storrie and Hudson WIlliams as Ilya and Shane in Heated Rivalry. Picture: Crave

However, Rachel's mind was quickly changed when she met Hudson and Connor in person and saw them both acting with each other in character: "But then as soon as I met them on set, I was like, “Yep, they’re actually perfect.”

She also said: "I can’t even imagine what other actors would’ve been like."

Read more about Heated Rivalry here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower On Vecna Thirst And Fan Edit Songs

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower On Vecna Thirst And Fan Edit Songs

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Stranger Things' Conformity Gate theory and episode 9 truth explained

Is Stranger Things 5 episode 9 real? 'Conformity Gate' sparks major fake ending theory

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Love Island

Love Island's Will and Jessie announce they're engaged

Love Island's Jessie and Will reveal secret engagement with sweet proposal post

Love Island

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5 finale?

Is Eleven dead or alive in Stranger Things 5? Duffer brothers address ending

Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers confirm devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Why were there no demogorgons in the Abyss in the Stranger Things finale?

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers explain why Demogorgons went missing

Stranger Things Players Manual explained amid end credits confusion

Was Stranger Things just a game? The 'Stranger Things Players Manual' explained

Stranger Things spinoff confirmed by Duffer brothers will reveal answers to left over questions

Stranger Things creators confirm spinoff with hidden Easter egg in season 5

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?

Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits