Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie offered to do full-frontal nude scenes

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storie offered to do full-frontal nude scenes. Picture: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Crave

By Sam Prance

Jacob Tierney decided to hold back how much Shane and Ilya actually show on screen.

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Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has said that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were willing to go full-frontal.

It's no secret that Heated Rivalry doesn't shy away from its sex scenes. The story revolves around the secret romance between rival ice hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. At first, it starts out purely sexual, but they soon develop feelings for each other and the show makes sure to show exactly how passionate their relationship gets.

Now, Jacob Tierney has opened up about the show's nude scenes and how he chose to ultimately tone them down.

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Promoting his new Heated Rivalry book I'll Believe In Anything, Jacob told Andrew Rannells that he wanted to centre a slow burn and sence of yearning in the show instead of sex for the sake of sex: "Sex is heavily part of the story. I felt like there was a way to do this, to keep the sex in and not just cut to a sex scene for no reason."

As for how he prepared Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie for Shane and Ilya's sex scenes, Jacob added: "I did try to write these scenes as specifically as I could so there would be no mystery [...] It's so technical. You gotta lift your leg to hide this part of your body. You have to to do this to hide a part of his body."

Andrew then suggested that Jacob had to find out what Hudson and Connor were willing to show. However, Jacob then interjected: "It was actually more about what i wanted to show because they were like..."

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Jacob then confirmed that both actors were up for going full-frontal: "I was like, 'I'm not showing your d---s!'"

He ended by saying "the boys were both very game" but confirmed that they did use intimacy garments.

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