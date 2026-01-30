Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams explains why he avoids co-star Connor Storrie in public.
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams has explained why you won't see him out in public with his co-star Connor Storrie.

Since Heated Rivalry came out both Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have risen to international superstardom. As well as falling in love with their portrayals of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, fans can't get enough of Hudson and Connor's irl friendship. The two stars regularly praise each other in interviews and even have matching tattoos.

However, outside of a few public appearances, the actors have been avoiding each other and there's a reason why.

François Arnaud plays shag, marry, kill with Heated Rivalry

Speaking to Wonderland, Hudson revealed that he and Connor are both keen to establish themselves as unique stars outside of Heated Rivarly. He stated: "Connor and I are aligned. We want to be different artists. We don’t want to be the Olsen twins. We want to be Connor and Hudson, with different filmographies and different deals."

He added: "As much as we love each other, our friendship doesn’t need to be public. Jacob [Tierney] has that quote: ‘Shane and Ilya are for the public. Connor and Hudson are for themselves.’ And that’s how we feel."

Hudson then explained: "People want to see us front row together all the time, but we actively avoid that, because it starts to feel like branding. If you’re always seen together, you become attached at the hip."

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as Shane and Ilya in Heated Rivalry. Picture: Crave

Reassuring fans that he and Connor are still besties, he said: "I FaceTime him whenever I’m free. But if we’re offered the same fashion shows, we’re like, ‘Which one are you going to? Okay, I’ll go to a different one.’"

He ended by saying: "We’re stubborn, selfish artists who want to be our own people. We’re like, ‘I love you. I don’t want to do everything with you.’"

