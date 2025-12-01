Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams' age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams' age, height, past roles, where he's from and more. Picture: Harold Feng/Getty Images, Crave

By Sam Prance

Who plays Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry? Here's everything you need to know about Canadian actor Hudson Williams.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Obsessed with Heated Rivalry and want to get to know Shane Hollander actor Hudson Williams? We're here to help.

As soon as Heated Rivalry debuted on November 28th, the internet instantly became obsessed. Based on the Rachel Reid book of the same name, Heated Rivalry explores the fictional relationship between two closeted gay ice hockey players: Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. The show follows Shane as he struggles with his sexuality in private.

In the show, Shane Hollander is played by rising star Hudson Williams and fans can't get enough of his performance as the sensitive athlete. Scroll down to find out Hudson's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more.

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

How old is Hudson Williams?

Hudson Williams was born on February 13th 2001 which makes him 24 years old and an Aquarius. As for his Heated Rivalry character, Shane Hollander, is just 17 years old at the beginning of the original Heated Rivalry book. Shane's birthday is May 10, 1991 and the story starts in 2008. It's possible that he's been aged up a little in the show.

How tall is Hudson Williams?

As it stands, Hudson Williams is yet to publicly reveal his exact height. However, based on photos with his co-stars fans believe that Hudson is between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall. In the Heated Rivalry book, Shane Hollander is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Where is Hudson Williams from? Is Hudson Williams Canadian?

Just like his character, Hudson Williams is Asian Canadian in real life. However, Hudson is Korean-Canadian and in the original Heated Rivalry book Shane is Japanese-Canadian. Speaking to The PR Press, he said: "I am half-Korean and then my dad is British-Dutch Canadian."

Discussing playing an Asian lead in a show, he added: "I think it meant a lot to me and my mom." My mom is Korean, she always thought it would be harder for me to break into film and acting because she hadn't really seen anyone.

What movies and TV shows has Hudson Williams been in?

Heated Rivalry is Hudson Williams' first time playing the lead in a series but you may have seen him on screen before. The star has been acting since 2024. Most notably, Hudson played the one episode roles of Junior in Allegiance and Brandon Stokes in Tracker. He's also acted in multiple short films.

Are Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie friends?

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's incredible on screen chemistry has translated into a real life friendship. They often post cute behind the scenes photos together on Instagram and they even got matching "sex sells" tattoos.

After filming season 1, Hudson posted a carousel of snaps and videos with Connor and the caption: "see u next season? (Connor Storrie you are an exceptional soul)".

As for Connor, he commented: "You’re mine".

Who is Hudson Williams dating?

As it stands, Hudson Williams currently appears to be single. However, he could be dating someone in private.

Is Hudson Williams on Instagram?

Yes you can follow Hudson Williams via @hudsonwilliamsofficial on Instagram to see all his latest posts.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.