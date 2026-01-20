Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud speaks out against hate after Connor Storrie dating rumours

Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud speaks out against hate after Connor Storrie dating rumours. Picture: Getty, Alamy

By Sam Prance

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating? Here's what François Arnaud has said about the rumours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud has called out the trolling he's experienced after Connor Storrie dating rumours.

As soon as episode 3 of Heated Rivalry aired, fans immediately became obsessed with hockey captain Scott Hunter and his relationship with smoothie barista Kip Grady. Not only that but people fell in love with the actors who play them. Scott is portrayed by Canadian star François Arnaud and Kip is played by American actor Robbie G.K..

However, in recent weeks, François has become the target of hate online. The 40-year-old has been spotted out in public with his 25-year-old co-star Connor Storrie (Ilya Rozanov) leading to speculation that they could be dating each other. Some Heated Rivalry fans, have since harassed François online over the rumoured relationship.

In the wake of the negativity, François unfollowed his Heated Rivalry castmates and posted a selfie with a middle finger. He's since re-followed them all and now he's spoken out against the online bullying he's faced.

François Arnaud plays shag, marry, kill with Heated Rivalry

Speaking to The Toronto Star about the attention he's been getting, François said: "It’s been incredible, but also a bit scary. I’ve always valued normalcy, and so there’s an adjustment period there. I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe a little bungalow with street access, not on a gated property, is not the best thing. I’m moving into a building with a doorman.”

François then addressed the hate: "In general, fans have been incredibly positive and respectful. For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction. I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message."

He added: "Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?"

François Arnaud responds to dating rumours

Are François Arnaud and Connor Storrie dating?

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on January 19th, François also spoke about his dating life for the first time. When Andy Cohen asked him if he is single, François replied: "None of your f---ing business."

In a more light-hearted segement, François played Shag, Marry, Kill with Heated Rivalry characters andhe chose to shag Ilya, marry Kip and kill Shane.

So there we have it. Leave François Arnaud alone!

Read more Heated Rivalry news here:

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower On Vecna Thirst And Fan Edit Songs

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.