Heated Rivalry actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry's actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more. Picture: Getty Images / Crave
Who plays Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry? Here's everything you need to know about Canadian actor François Arnaud.

Heated Rivalry episode 3 focuses on ice hockey captain Scott Hunter but who is François Arnaud who plays him?

After introducing us to Shane and Ilya in episodes 1 and 2, Heated Rivalry episode 3 is a bottle episode adaptation of the first Heated Rivalry book: Game Changer. In the episode, we meet America's closeted gay ice hockey captain Scott Hunter as he embarks on a secret relationship with art-loving smoothie barista Christopher 'Kip' Grady.

If you think you recognise François Arnaud, there's a reason why; he's been acting on screen for years. With that in mind, here's all you need to know about François including his age, height, past roles, where he's from and more.

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

How old is François Arnaud?

François Arnaud was born on July 5th 1985. This makes him a 40-year-old Cancer. As for Scott Hunter, he was born in 1988. François first meets Kip in around 2016 in the Game Changer which makes him around 28 years old. That being said the years have been moved around a bit in Heated Rivalry to align with Scott/Ilya's story.

How tall is François Arnaud?

François Arnaud is 1.87m tall. This makes him 6ft 1 in real life and a bit taller than his Heated Rivalry costars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Scott Hunter is written as 6ft 4 in the books.

Where is François Arnaud from? Is he Canadian?

Scott Hunter is American but François Arnaud is Canadian in real life. He was born in Montreal, Quebec and studied at the Conservatoire d'art dramatique in Montreal.

François Arnaud has been acting on screen since 2007. Over the course of his prolific career he's starred in films like I Killed My Mother and Twinless and TV shows like Midnight Texas, The Borgias and Plan B. François has also had guest roles in hit series like Schitt's Creek and Yellowjackets.

François Arnaud publicy came out as bisexual in 2020.

Taking to Instagram stories on Bi Visibility Day, François wrote: "Labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I've always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible. Happy #bivisibilityday this Wednesday."

Who is François Arnaud dating?

François Arnaud is in a relationship with How to Buy a Baby actor Marc Bendavid. The pair have been dating since May 2022. François keeps his personal life off Instagram but Marc shared a carousel in honour of their one year anniversary in 2023.

Is François Arnaud on Instagram?

Yes you can follow François Arnaud via @francoisarnaud on Instagram to see all his latest posts.

