Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 6 comes out
24 December 2025, 18:07
When does the Heated Rivalry season finale come out? Heated Rivalry episode 6's release time, release date and everything you need to know.
It's official. The Heated Rivalry finale is just moments away but what time does Heated Rivalry episode 6 come out?
Ever since Heated Rivalry episode 5 came out, people have been desperate to know what happens next. The episode ends with Ilya calling Shane to say that he's coming to his cottage after seeing Scott Hunter come out by kissing Kip live on television. The episode is so popular that it's now the 15th highest rated episode of TV ever on IMDb.
So how does Heated Rivalry season 1 end and when can you watch it? Each episode of Heated Rivalry is released on Crave and HBO Max at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Fridays. However, the time that they drop where you live will differ depending on your time zone. The season finale drops worldwide on December 26th.
Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 as soon as it drops.
What time does Heated Rivalry episode 6 come out?
Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer
Heated Rivalry episode 6 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country
All six episodes of Heated Rivalry drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US and Canada on HBO Max and Crave and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.
For viewers on the east coast, that means each new episode of Heated Rivalry will be released at 3 A.M. ET.
- Heated Rivalry episode 6 will be released on Friday, December 12th at 12 A.M. PT.
Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:
- United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
- United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
- Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
- Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
- United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM*
- Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
- South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
- India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
- Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
- Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
- Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
- Singapore - 4:00 PM
- Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
- Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
- New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM
Find even more time zones here.
When does Heated Rivalry episode 6 come out in the UK?*
Unfortunately for fans in the UK, they will have to wait a little longer to watch Heated Rivalry episode 6. It's now been confirmed that the show has been picked up on Sky and Now and will start streaming in the UK from January 10th. However, it's currently unclear if Heated Rivalry episodes will be released weekly in the UK or all at once.
When do new episodes of Heated Rivalry come out?
All episodes of Heated Rivalry come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first two episodes came out on November 28th in Canada and the US and the remaining four have been airing weekly until December 26th.
Check out the full Heated Rivalry season 1 release schedule and episode titles below.
- Episode 1: Rookies - November 28th
- Episode 2: Olympians - November 28th
- Episode 3: Hunter - December 5th
- Episode 4: Rose - December 12th
- Episode 5: I'll Believe in Anything - December 19th
- Episode 6: The Cottage - December 26th
Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any UK release date updates.
