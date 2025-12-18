Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

18 December 2025, 11:42

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out.
Sam Prance

Sam Prance

When do Heated Rivalry episodes come out? Heated Rivalry episode 5's release time, release date and everything you need to know.

The wait is over. Heated Rivalry episode 5 is officially moments away from dropping but what time does it come out?

After introducing us to Scott Hunter and Kip Hunter in the previous episode, Heated Rivalry episode 4 brings things back to Shane and Ilya. At first, we see Shane and Ilya get closer and share some sweet intimate moments but, as soon as things get too real, Shane starts a relationship with famous actress Rose Landry leaving Ilya jealous.

So what happens next? Is Shane destined to stay with Rose or will he get back with Ilya? Heated Rivalry episode 5 looks set to answer those questions and it will come out on December 19th on Crave and HBO Max at 12AM PT. However, the release time for episode 5 where you live will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 as soon as it drops.

What time does Heated Rivalry episode 5 come out?

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

Heated Rivalry episode 5 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All six episodes of Heated Rivalry drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US and Canada on HBO Max and Crave and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers on the east coast, that means each new episode of Heated Rivalry will be released at 3 A.M. ET.

  • Heated Rivalry episode 5 will be released on Friday, December 19th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM*
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does Heated Rivalry episode 5 come out in the UK?*

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, they will have to wait a little longer to watch Heated Rivalry episode 5. It's now been confirmed that the show has been picked up on Sky and Now and will start streaming in the UK from January 10th. However, it's currently unclear if Heated Rivalry episodes will be released weekly in the UK or all at once.

When does Heated Rivalry episode 5 come out in the UK? Picture: Crave

When do new episodes of Heated Rivalry come out?

All episodes of Heated Rivalry come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first two episodes came out on November 28th in Canada and the US and the remaining four are airing weekly until December 26th.

Check out the full Heated Rivalry season 1 release schedule and all of the episode titles below.

  • Episode 1: Rookies - November 28th
  • Episode 2: Olympians - November 28th
  • Episode 3: Hunter - December 5th
  • Episode 4: Rose - December 12th
  • Episode 5: I'll Believe in Anything - December 19th
  • Episode 6: The Cottage - December 26th

As mentioned above, the show will start airing in the uK from January 10th on Sky and Now.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with the UK release schedule.

