Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 4 comes out

11 December 2025, 10:49

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When do Heated Rivalry episodes come out? Heated Rivalry episode 4's release time, release date and everything you need to know.

Heated Rivalry episode 4 looks set to be the steamiest episode yet but what time does the new episode come out?

Warning (5)ted Rivalry changed things up by giving us a moving bottle episode based on the first Heated Rivalry book Game Changers. Instead of focusing on Shane and Ilya's secret gay relationship, we found out how fellow ice hockey player Scott Hunter met smoothie barista Kip Hunter and fell in love before devastatingly breaking up.

Heated Rivalry episode 4 will return to Shane and Ilya and the explicit teaser images suggest that it will be quite the episode. Each episode of Heated Rivalry is released on Crave and HBO Max at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Fridays. However, the time that they drop where you live will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 as soon as it drops.

What time does Heated Rivalry episode 4 come out?

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

Heated Rivalry episode 4 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All six episodes of Heated Rivalry drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US and Canada on HBO Max and Crave and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers on the east coast, that means each new episode of Heated Rivalry will be released at 3 A.M. ET.

  • Heated Rivalry episode 4 will be released on Friday, December 12th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM*
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does Heated Rivalry episode 4 come out in the UK?*

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, Heated Rivalry still doesn't have a UK release date. As the show is being distributed by HBO Max in the US, it's possible that British fans won't be able to watch the show until HBO Max launches in the UK. However, it could air on Sky Atlantic or another network beforehand.

When do new episodes of Heated Rivalry come out?

All episodes of Heated Rivalry come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first two episodes came out on November 28th in Canada and the US and the remaining four are airing weekly until December 26th.

Check out the full Heated Rivalry season 1 release schedule and episode titles below.

  • Episode 1: Rookies - November 28th
  • Episode 2: Olympians - November 28th
  • Episode 3: Hunter - December 5th
  • Episode 4: Rose - December 12th
  • Episode 5: I'll Believe in Anything - December 19th
  • Episode 6: The Cottage - December 26th

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any UK release date updates.

