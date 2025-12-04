Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 3 comes out

4 December 2025

When do Heated Rivalry episodes come out? The release time and date for Heated Rivalry episode 3 and all episodes.

Heated Rivalry is the most talked about show on tv right now but what time does Heated Rivalry episode 3 come out?

Just like the original Rachel Reid books, Crave's Heated Rivalry is becoming quite the internet sensation. People can't get enough of Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's portrayal of rival ice hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. True to the novel, Shane and Ilya have a secret gay romance and their chemistry is undeniable.

Heated Rivalry episode 2 ends with Shane and Ilya's relationship up in the air so it's unsurprising that fans are eager to see episode 3. Each episode of Heated Rivalry will be released on Crave and HBO Max at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Fridays, but that time that will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of international release times so you can watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 as soon as it drops.

What time does Heated Rivalry episode 3 come out?

Watch the Heated Rivalry trailer

Heated Rivalry episode 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All six episodes of Heated Rivalry drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US and Canada on HBO Max and Crave and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time.

For viewers on the east coast, that means each new episode of Heated Rivalry will be released at 3 A.M. ET.

  • Heated Rivalry episode 3 will be released on Friday, December 5th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM*
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

When does Heated Rivalry episode 3 come out in the UK?*

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, Heated Rivalry still doesn't have a UK release date. As the show is being distributed by HBO Max in the US, it's possible that British fans won't be able to watch the show until HBO Max launches in the UK. However, it could air on Sky Atlantic or another network beforehand.

When do new episodes of Heated Rivalry come out?

All episodes of Heated Rivalry come out on Fridays at 12 AM P.T. The first two episodes came out on November 28th in Canada and the US and the remaining four will air weekly until December 26th.

Check out the full Heated Rivalry season 1 release schedule and episode titles below.

  • Episode 1: Rookies - November 28th
  • Episode 2: Olympians - November 28th
  • Episode 3: ****** - December 5th
  • Episode 4: Rose - December 12th
  • Episode 5: I'll Believe in Anything - December 19th
  • Episode 6: The Cottage - December 26th

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any UK release date updates.

