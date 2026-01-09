Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

By Sam Prance

There's a very important epilogue in the Heated Rivalry book that's missing from the series.

Heated Rivalry season 1 loyally adapts the entire Heated Rivalry book but the final Shane and Ilya scene is missing.

In just six episodes, Heated Rivalry has already established itself as one of the most beloved book to tv adaptations in recent memory. Thanks to the Jacob Tierney series, a whole new wave of fans have fallen in love with Rachel Reid's rival ice hockey players turned lovers Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

For the most part, the show stays true to its source material but the iconic book epilogue was cut from episode 6.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

How does Heated Rivalry end?

Heated Rivalry season 1 ends with Shane's father discovering him and Ilya kissing at the cottage. The couple then go to see Shane's parents where Shane officially comes out and tells them about his ongoing secret relationship with Ilya. Shane's mother apologises to him and both parents offer him their unconditional love and support.

At the end, Ilya refers to Shane as his boyfriend for the first time and we see them driving back to Shane's cottage together while holding hands. Season 1 finishes there but the book includes one extra epilogue scene.

What happens in the Heated Rivalry epilogue scene?

If you've read the original Heated Rivalry novel, you will know that the epilogue is set 16 months after the show's final scene. We learn that Ilya has switched teams to Ottawa and Shane has come out privately to his teammates. It's also revealed that Hayden has figured out that Shane and Ilya are secretly dating.

To make things more emotional, we see Shane and Ilya announce that they are making the charity dreams they talk about in episode 6 come true. At a press conference, Shane and Ilya reveal they are launching a charitable hockey camp to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention causes.

Ilya also speaks candidly about his mother’s own struggles with mental health that ultimately led to her suicide.

Shane and Ilya don't come out publicly as a couple but they do go public as close friends of each other.

The next stages of Shane and Ilya's story are then told in another book called The Long Game.

As the epliogue is missing from season 1, it seems likely that Heated Rivalry will cover the scene and the events that lead up to it in Heated Rivarly season 2.

What do you think? Are you happy with how season 1 ended?

