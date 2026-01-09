Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

9 January 2026, 16:50

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book
Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book. Picture: Crave
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

There's a very important epilogue in the Heated Rivalry book that's missing from the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated Rivalry season 1 loyally adapts the entire Heated Rivalry book but the final Shane and Ilya scene is missing.

In just six episodes, Heated Rivalry has already established itself as one of the most beloved book to tv adaptations in recent memory. Thanks to the Jacob Tierney series, a whole new wave of fans have fallen in love with Rachel Reid's rival ice hockey players turned lovers Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

For the most part, the show stays true to its source material but the iconic book epilogue was cut from episode 6.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

How does Heated Rivalry end?

Heated Rivalry season 1 ends with Shane's father discovering him and Ilya kissing at the cottage. The couple then go to see Shane's parents where Shane officially comes out and tells them about his ongoing secret relationship with Ilya. Shane's mother apologises to him and both parents offer him their unconditional love and support.

At the end, Ilya refers to Shane as his boyfriend for the first time and we see them driving back to Shane's cottage together while holding hands. Season 1 finishes there but the book includes one extra epilogue scene.

How does Heated Rivalry end?
How does Heated Rivalry end? Picture: Crave

What happens in the Heated Rivalry epilogue scene?

If you've read the original Heated Rivalry novel, you will know that the epilogue is set 16 months after the show's final scene. We learn that Ilya has switched teams to Ottawa and Shane has come out privately to his teammates. It's also revealed that Hayden has figured out that Shane and Ilya are secretly dating.

To make things more emotional, we see Shane and Ilya announce that they are making the charity dreams they talk about in episode 6 come true. At a press conference, Shane and Ilya reveal they are launching a charitable hockey camp to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention causes.

Ilya also speaks candidly about his mother’s own struggles with mental health that ultimately led to her suicide.

Shane and Ilya don't come out publicly as a couple but they do go public as close friends of each other.

The next stages of Shane and Ilya's story are then told in another book called The Long Game.

What happens in the Heated Rivalry epilogue scene?
What happens in the Heated Rivalry epilogue scene? Picture: Crave

As the epliogue is missing from season 1, it seems likely that Heated Rivalry will cover the scene and the events that lead up to it in Heated Rivarly season 2.

What do you think? Are you happy with how season 1 ended?

Read more about Heated Rivalry here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower On Vecna Thirst And Fan Edit Songs

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower On Vecna Thirst And Fan Edit Songs

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Duffer brothers explain why we never see Joyce and Hopper realise they went to school with Vecna

Stranger Things creators explain why Joyce & Hopper's connection to Vecna was left out

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna's final words that didn't make it into show

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower reveals what Vecna's final words were meant to be

Tommy Bradley All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Bradley reveals romantic history with All Stars girl

Love Island

Love Island All Stars logo.

Love Island All Stars' first four rumoured bombshells have been revealed

Love Island

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actor who auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits