Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams reveals finale phone sex scene was improvised

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams reveals he and Connor Storrie 'improvised' parts of Shane & Ilya's phone scene. Picture: Crave

By Katie Louise Smith

"I remember showing that to the intimacy coordinator. She was cackling."

Heated Rivalry might have just wrapped up its first season, but Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are the gifts that keep on giving.

The season 1 finale dropped last week (Dec 26) and fans were eagerly awaiting to see how Shane and Ilya's two weeks at the cottage unfolded. On their second day alone together, Shane takes a phone call from teammate Hayden and Ilya attempts to distract him sexually.

In a new interview with Variety, Hudson revealed that he and Connor actually improvised parts of that oral sex scene after discovering something funny while rehearsing before filming.

Heated Rivalry cast learn season 2 is happening

"Yeah, to a degree," Hudson told the outlet about improv behind the moment Ilya goes down on Shane. "Connor and I were kind of goofing off in the makeup trailer, which was a cottage that was a two-minute drive away from that cottage, getting ready."

"I was preparing my monologue the whole morning. I’m prepping it, working it. Then Connor, being the great scene partner he is, he was like, 'I’ll be here doing this.' Then he did something and we were hitting each other, goofing off. Then he’s hitting me, hitting me and he did this slap," he continued.

"I was filming myself on my phone doing this. I was like, 'Do that again.' I couldn’t hold in my laughter because it was so brilliant. It’s so funny, and it makes sense for where they’re at in the story," Hudson added. "I remember showing that to the intimacy coordinator. She was cackling. She’s like, 'You have to do that.' Then Jacob [Tierney] was like, 'Go for it. Go crazy.'"

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie 'improvised' parts of Shane and Ilya's phone call scene in the finale. Picture: Crave

Hudson then elaborated on how the two went about it while filming: "The first take was the first time I broke broke because Connor is taking all the liberties. I am shoving him. I’m slapping him back. I’m putting the phone away to get in the gasps and moans.

"I’m so happy with how that scene turned out."

Hudson went on to add that the scene ultimately conveys the comfortability between the two and the fact that Shane and Ilya are now "boyfriends", explaining: "You get that when you’re in a relationship. In Episodes 1 and 2, it’s lust — it’s charged and fast. But now we have humour and levity within the sex."

Heated Rivalry sex scenes are crafted with an intimacy coordinator. Picture: Crave

While Hudson shared that the phone call moment came from a moment of improv, Connor Storrie has previously confirmed that everything is scripted and that the duo work it out with the intimacy coordinator, Chala Hunter, before filming.

Hudson and Connor are able to push it a little further in terms of improv because of their comfortability and trust within each other, the characters and what is required of the scene.

Speaking to Variety, Connor shared: "Yeah, there are some oohs and ohs that we put in there. The things that aren’t fully scripted are some of our touches, some of our body kisses and stuff, and that just came down to establishing a bunch of boundaries beforehand,” the actor continued.

"Hudson and I, separately, we’re just like, 'I’m not weird about that. I’m not squeamish.' I trust him. I also feel confident enough in the production to voice anything if I ever feel uncomfortable, so I’m like, 'So, let’s go all the way. I’ll wear the least amount of clothes. I’ll do the most amount of kisses.'"

